{{featured_button_text}}

Newman Catholic students celebrated homecoming with pep rallies -- including one for the elementary students -- coronation and a decisive win over Starmont, 42-12.

Here's a look at a few highlights of the week.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Photos: Newman Homecoming 2019

1 of 19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments