PHOTOS: Fun in the sun: a look back

Year after year, North Iowans take to the water to beat the Midwest heat and humidity. Take a look back through some of the fun photos in the Globe Gazette archives. See anyone you know?
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Lisa Grouette
Local News Editor | Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today