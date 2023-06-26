As the nation prepares to celebrate it's independence there are ways you can prepare your pet for the lights, sounds and smells that come with fireworks.

Pet owners know that dogs, cats and other animals can be sensitive to bright lights and loud sounds. Fireworks come with both and the addition of a burning smell that can bring many pets to the end of their rope.

Dr. Michelle LaCoste of Animal Medical Hospital in Mason City sees dogs every year whose owners thought they were secure, but managed to injure themselves in panic.

"Every year, we see dogs who go through plate glass or get hit by a car when they escape their fenced yard," she said. "With the noise and the lights, they can overreact and don't behave the way you would normally expect."

The best way to protect your furry friends is by providing them with a safe, comforting space that includes soft, snuggly favorites and activities they find comforting.

"It's best if you can be there with them," said Clare Lukich, general manager of PetCo in Mason City. "If you can't, make sure they are in a comfortable room. It's comfort your pet wants, so give them as much as you can."

LaCoste advocates for keeping your dog, cat or other animal in the house. "Outdoor rabbits should be brought in during times of fireworks discharge. Birds should be covered and blinds and curtains drawn for their safety."

"It's best to have them in a basement or interior room that has limited exposure to the flashing lights. Use padding, blankets and pillows to dampen the sound. Play music or a noise cancelling device," she said.

LaCoste sees anxious pets regularly. "There are over-the-counter medications and devices. Use what you think is best for your pet, but if they have moderate or severe anxiety, prescription medication will work better."

Lukich says Thundershirts are a popular item for dogs. "It's a snug, slightly weighted wrap they can wear that's like a hug. Many dogs find them calming. There are lots of options for anti-anxiety pills and chews. It's best to give them about half an hour before a noisy event starts," Lukich said.

LaCoste also recommends planning ahead. "If you need anti-anxiety medications, you'll want to get your appointment way before July 3."

By preparing a safe and comfortable place for your pets to ride out the festivities, you'll have a happier, safer home for your animal.