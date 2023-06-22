Summer fun demands a constant companion, and a dog is man's (and woman's) best friend.

If you've been considering adopting a dog, the Humane Society of North Iowa and the folks at Cabin Coffee have the pups, proficiency and passion to help you find the right pet for you and your lifestyle.

The "Perk up with Pups" event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, on the green space at Cabin Coffee, 1304 Fourth St. S.E. Dezerae Fish, performance training analyst at Cabin Coffee, sees it as an ideal way to bring some family fun to a space that has nothing but potential.

"We'll have the Humane Society volunteers and the dogs here for people to meet. It's a good opportunity for families or people who like dogs. We're thinking of branching out and having more community agencies or nonprofits use the space," Fish said.

Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup is on board.

"We see a lot more dog adoptions in the summer. In the winter, it's cold and people want a kitty snuggle-buddy. Now that it's warm they're thinking about adventure," Soukup says.

Dogs make excellent companions, but Soukup reminds pet owners that while you may be up for anything, dogs can be sensitive about certain situations.

"The dogs love walks, some love the water, they love to just play. They should never be left in a hot car, though. Not even for a short time. It can be fatal."

Soukup also cautions pooch parents to be wary of hot pavement.

"A good rule of thumb is that if its too hot for you to lay your palm on the pavement for 10 seconds, it is too hot for their paw pads," Soukup said.

Summer festivals are going on in towns all across North Iowa. Check with event organizers or city staff before bringing your dog to an event. Not all events are pet friendly.

"It really has a lot to do with a dog's personality and training if they do well in public. Know your dog and be aware of what she's comfortable with. No matter what you think, your dog isn't going to have a good time at the fireworks, so just leave them at home for those," says Soukup.

Saturday's event is an excellent opportunity to meet a new dog, but Soukup says its best not to bring your pup from home to interact. While dogs available for adoption have lots of love to give, not all are ready for unexpected meetings.

"Adoption is about finding the right animal for you. Each pet has some criteria for a new home. When you decide you'd like to adopt, you should make a list of things you like in a dog, and we can help you choose the personality that suits you," she said.

"Some people come in and they match up immediately with a pup. Others need to meet a few and find what they like and what fits in their lifestyle. As long as we make a good match, we're happy," Soukup said.

Fish is happy to welcome community members. "If you bring in a donation of supplies needed by the Humane Society this Saturday, we'll give you a 25% off drink coupon," she said. "We're hoping to get some other groups here on future weekends. It's a good space we can put to good use."

The Humane Society of North Iowa accepts donations. Check its website hsni.com to see the animals available for adoption, make a donation or volunteer.

HSNI is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Volunteers are needed for dog walking and cat socializing. Volunteer requirements are posted on the HSNI website. You must be 18 or over to volunteer alone, 16 or older with a guardian's permission or volunteer with an adult if you're younger.