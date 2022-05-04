People You Should Know: Roger Roberts turns 100

Tucked away at the city limits of Southeast Mason City sits a small blue house, home to motorcyclist, WWII veteran and horseshoe pitcher Roger Roberts and his wife Arlene.

The two have lived in their home for 32 years, and are excited to celebrate Roger’s 100th birthday on May 22. When asked if he was excited about his birthday, Roger joked, “I guess not, I had one already last year!”

“He was a loving, wild character” Arlene says about Roger. Arlene believes she will get him back on a motorcycle on his birthday, as his motorcycle license is still up to date, though he says he hasn’t ridden a motorcycle since the 1970s.

Roger was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 23, 1922. He lived on a small farm as a kid near Wells, MN, until the Depression hit his family hard. He was sent to a camp for young boys, where he worked and sent money back to his parents. Arlene said that Roger was always helpful to them, taking various jobs until he was drafted in November of 1942.

During his time in the Army, Roger made Staff Sergeant and Tank Commander. Roger remembers what was going to be his first deployment in North Africa. Shortly before he was to leave, British soldiers met the German army and were completely wiped out, all 50 tanks that had gone here destroyed. Because of this violent battle, Roger was instead sent for more training, and then was stationed in the Philippines.

Roger worked on tanks throughout his deployment, fixing, testing, and experimenting with them. He never saw action, but his second close call with action came at the end of the war.

In February of 1946, Roger was on his way to Japan from the Philippines. It was on his way to Japan that the atomic bomb was dropped, and the war ended before they arrived.

A short while after Roger came home, he met his wife, Arlene, in the summer. She was 16, and had one year of school left when they met. Roger was smitten, and after she graduated, the two were married on December 17, 1948. It’s been 73 years since they got married, and they have lived a full life.

Roger enjoys working with his hands, and has spent time over the years as a mechanic, furniture repairman and deliverer. He worked at Decker's Meat Processing for 28 years, and his last job was working with his son, putting up ceilings. When Roger reached the age of 80, his son made him retire, but just last year Roger could be spotted on the roof doing some work with the antenna.

As he always has, Roger continues to do house repairs, planting, and mowing – “when our neighbors don’t beat him to it,” Arlene laughed.

Roger has also been active in recreational sports, playing ball with the church, golfing, motorcycle riding, bowling and horseshoe pitching. Roger says that pitching horseshoes is his favorite, and he even has stakes set up in the backyard to practice.

Roger pitched horseshoes late into his 90s, only stopping in the last year or so. He used to play every week in Charles City, and would play in Clear Lake as well. Roger said he needs to start practicing in the backyard again if he is going to go play this summer.

Arlene and Roger had four children. Arlene gushed over Roger being a wonderful father, telling stories about them retrieving golf balls for a penny when he’d want to practice across the street from their old home where the Hoover school was eventually built. She remembered when he built them go-karts, building an ice skating rink in the backyard, playing ball, going fishing in the creek behind the Hoover school. Roger also took the family to Clear Lake for picnics after work, grabbing ice cream cones on the way home when they could afford it.

Roger was a wonderful father, and he took his family on many trips throughout the years, usually to California and up North for camping and site-seeing.

Arlene and Roger have been a happy pair throughout their 73 years together, with Arlene’s love of humor matching Rogers zest for life. Arlene loves writing poetry, always adding a bit of humor, and watching the wildlife in her backyard. Arlene always wanted to be a nurse and a mother, and feels grateful she was able to live her life doing both.

Arlene and Roger spend their days together watching the birds and other animals in their backyard, spending time with their daughter when she comes to visit, listening to church service on Sundays, and enjoying each other’s company, as they always have.

“If I have any advice, I’d say enjoy something about every day, because it goes by fast.”

