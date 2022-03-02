People You Should Know: Karl Zimmerman, craftsman

Karl Zimmerman is a WWII Navy Veteran living in Mason City, Iowa. He farmed by Aredale for most of his life, and moved up to Mason City about 20 years ago.

Scattered throughout his home are pieces of homemade furniture, with beautiful dovetail joints showing the craftsmanship in his walnut dressers. Karl hasn’t worked on large projects like those for a long time, but he remains busy in his workshop.

While out on a run one day last summer, Michael Geary, also of Mason City, was also picking up any litter he came across. As he jogged around, an old man driving a pickup stopped to thank Geary for picking up the trash, handing him a pen as a gift.

That old man was Karl Zimmerman, and the pen was encased in hand-carved wood, crafted by Karl himself.

Michael has visited Karl weekly, since. When he arrives, he walks past Karl’s workshop and ever-changing rows of pens that make their way to people Karl believes make the world a better place.

Karl started making pens 15 years ago, after buying some supplies secondhand. He is gifted wood like Orange tree and Cyprus, which is Karl’s favorite wood despite it being difficult to turn. He recently was gifted a piece of sumac, which grows throughout his neighborhood.

Karl lives alone, with the company of a nurse and caretaker, Gail Anderson, throughout the week, which kept him from being exposed when COVID-19 hit.

Karl kept busy during the pandemic, maintaining almost the same schedule as before. “I never got bored, I just turned pens,” he said. and he’s made 70 within the last few weeks. “I used to buy (clips) 20 at a time, then it went to 50. Now I went to 100,” he laughed.

As Michael and Karl caught up during a recent visit, Gail brought a large scrapbook to the table. Each page of the scrapbook held a personal letter to Karl from senators throughout the United States. Last Spring, Karl made a wooden pen for each state senator inscribed with their name, and included Karl’s business card. He also made a pair of deer antler pens for President Biden and Vice President Harris.

There was a mixture of formal stationary, handwritten letters, and “I used your pen to write this” comments scattered throughout the book. Karl noted that he had run out of sleeves for the letters, so Gail was going to get him more from the store. He’s had about 40% of U.S. Senators send him thank-you notes since giving them out.

Right now, Karl is in the process of making pens for a group of doctors and nurses taking care of his great-granddaughter, who was born prematurely and is in the hospital. Each pen clip is in the shape of a medical staff, and they are made from different types of wood Karl has acquired, though Karl has also made pens from deer antlers and corn cobs from time to time.

He has also given pens to local EMS workers, firefighters, police officers, and others he feels help the community. A Methodist pastor in Aredale who leads service for three different churches in the area each Sunday is on his list as well.

Next to the pens already promised to people, sits a longer row waiting for owners. Pine, sumac, redwood and walnut rest on the doily running across the cabinet, golden clips shining.

Karl buys generic clips in bulk, but for special gifts, like his yearly auction piece for Pheasants Forever, he buys special clips to fit their purpose.

After Michael left, Karl went down into the workshop to make a pen from a Sumac branch. He starts by cutting the wood into blocks and drilling a hole in the middle, which Gail does for him. Then Karl lines the hole with epoxy resin and drills that smooth before putting the block onto his wood turner, shaping the top and bottom of the pen in a few strokes of his lathe.

He remembers getting his very first lathe from his father the same year his house got electricity.

Karl then sands the wood until it is smooth. Before removing the two pieces from the wood turner, Karl wipes them with a finish. Then he takes them to the table, where he fits his pens with ink, a coil, fasteners and a clip.

Despite their hand-crafted detail and arguable beauty, Karl's pens are not for sale. Gail noted the pens are strictly for people in the community Karl wants to thank for their public service.

“I started out saying I would never sell one,” Karl said of his pens. He said any price he charged wouldn’t accurately reflect how he feels when he gives them as a gift to others.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.