Pearl Harbor victim reinterred in North Iowa

When Elma native John Mark Mulick Jr. enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1940, he had to get his father, John Mulick Sr., to sign up for him because he was only 20 years old at the time.
Despite his age, Mulick, who family members described as "down-to-earth" and "smart," badly wanted to serve in some capacity. He got that chance in 1941 when the Navy stationed him on the USS Oklahoma as a hospital apprentice, first class. However, his service on the vessel was brief, and for almost 80 years, that ship was his rude grave.
Mulick was one of 429 crewmembers on the Oklahoma when it sank during the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship was hit by several torpedoes and capsized on what's known as Battleship Row. In total, 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed during the attack (according to the National Park Service).
But confirmation of all those souls who were lost didn't come right away. For some, like Mulick, it took decades. Years of his family hoping against hope even while knowing, somewhere in their minds, that he was gone. For about a decade, his sister Mary chose to believe that he was simply wandering around Honolulu in a prolonged daze.
"She just did not want to accept the fact that John had died," Jack Adams, a second cousin of Mulick's, said. "And I don’t blame her. Mary was very soft-hearted."
Now, there no longer needs to be alternative theories about what might've happened. On Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Elma, Mulick will be reinterred after about 80 years away from his hometown.
Closure
"My wife and myself will be there. And our families. And we’re just looking forward to the closure. It’s going to be a nice thing," Adams said.
Unfortunately Mary won't see her brother finally laid to rest. Adams said that she died several years back. As did Mulick's brother Bob, who also tried to find out as much as he could about John and served in the military as well. In fact, he enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"They didn’t know anything except that he was MIA and that fired Bob up enough that he enlisted," Adams said.
Adams and his cousins, Maureen and Theresa Gaffey, actually had a hand in helping to confirm Mulick's identity, which started the process for his reinternment.
According to Adams, he got ahold of the Department of the Navy and asked them for a DNA kit. He then sent in a sample that he said was relevant in determining a match for Mulick's body. "They did that by his teeth," he said.
Per an informational packet from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office, scientists at labs in Hawaii and Nebraska identify sailors at Pearl Harbor by using reference samples from family members such as Adams. When an identification is eventually made, a "Navy Casualty case worker" coordinates with the family to discuss the identification and help with the final "disposition of the remains." Adams said they reached out to him in 2020 and he was overwhelmed when he heard the news.
"I went out back, lit up a Camel, and I cried. That I could find some way of bringing this young man home because he’ll be a young man forever."
Pulling it together
In June of this year, U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Leo Keninger, a native of Ackley, was given a burial in his hometown cemetery after his remains at Pearl Harbor were also identified. Like Mulick, Keninger served on the Oklahoma.
Around the time of the burial, a niece of Keninger, Martha Wallace, had nothing but gratitude for the Navy officials who helped plan the ceremony.
"It has been really amazing to work with all the different people and all the different professions to pull this all together," she said.
For Mulick's funeral in Elma, Adams said that the Navy is leaving no stone unturned.
"The Navy has pretty well taken care of everything. They got the remains back to Riceville and the casket has been lying in state in Riceville since," Adams said. "Since then, we’re just waiting for Saturday to come along. I think it’s going to be a very good tribute to this man."
Adams has no idea exactly how many people will show up to see Mulick off. His focus is on the immediate family. On people like Bob, whom John motivated in life and in death. Thoughts too center on Mary and the all work she did.
"Mary tried her damnedest to get more out of the Department of the Navy. And there was nothing to report. They could find or locate the man," Adams said.
Mulick's been found now. He's no longer lost. He has a home again.
