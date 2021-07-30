Pearl Harbor victim reinterred in North Iowa

"She just did not want to accept the fact that John had died," Jack Adams, a second cousin of Mulick's, said. "And I don’t blame her. Mary was very soft-hearted."

Now, there no longer needs to be alternative theories about what might've happened. On Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Elma, Mulick will be reinterred after about 80 years away from his hometown.

Closure

"My wife and myself will be there. And our families. And we’re just looking forward to the closure. It’s going to be a nice thing," Adams said.

Unfortunately Mary won't see her brother finally laid to rest. Adams said that she died several years back. As did Mulick's brother Bob, who also tried to find out as much as he could about John and served in the military as well. In fact, he enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"They didn’t know anything except that he was MIA and that fired Bob up enough that he enlisted," Adams said.

Adams and his cousins, Maureen and Theresa Gaffey, actually had a hand in helping to confirm Mulick's identity, which started the process for his reinternment.