Patrons celebrate the return of Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake

It's good to be back.

The "February family" has reunited in Clear Lake to enjoy the fun of the Winter Dance Party after a year off.

The Winter Dance Party, which is in its 43rd year, is a multiple day event that commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock 'n' roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time. The performers, along with pilot Roger Peterson, died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.

The party was held last year through a virtual event due to COVID-19. With the return of in-person festivities, folks came back to the lake town to enjoy music from the 50's and see familiar faces.

ReNel Hibbard, who traveled from Galesville, WI, for the event, brushed up on her dance moves at dance lessons on Thursday. She and 20 other attendees were taken step-by-step through the "hand jive" and "stroll" on the Surf Ballroom dance floor.

"By the end of this, you'll dance with attitude," said instructor Amy Eckard to the group.

Hibbard has been coming to the Winter Dance Party for over 20 years now and participating in the dance lessons for 15 years. She noted that she was happy to be back in Clear Lake.

"It's wonderful. We've been looking so forward to (the Winter Dance Party)," said Hibbard. "It's only been a year, but it's like we really missed something last year without having it."

Hibbard has made friends and connections at the party, over the years. Being back means reconnecting and enjoying the events with friends for Hibbard.

"We seem to always meet new friends and try to make everyone feel welcome, because we're oldsters coming here and a lot of people don't know what goes on. So we try to get them acclimated and it's just a lot of fun," chuckled Hibbard.

Nancy Dunshee also attended dance lessons on Thursday. Dunshee said the Surf Ballroom and the people is what makes the Winter Dance Party special.

"It is so awesome to be back and everybody is so happy and just so thankful," said Eckard. "There's so many new people coming this year."

"We get together once a year from all over the world and we call it the February family because that's what we are," said Eckard. "Now that we have Facebook, it's awesome because you can actually keep up with people through the year. Before it was you didn't know what happened until the next year."

At the Winter Dance Party Rock 'n Roll Grill (formerly Surf District) for the Happy Hour Sock Hop and Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50's Band. Patrons walked around in letterman jackets, white t-shirts, and saddle shoes. Some grabbed a partner and twirled them around on the dance floor.

Ellen Oberbroeckling was in attendance, enjoying the entertainment at the establishment. She said the music and the events take her down memory lane.

"It's terrific (being back). (The Winter Dance Party) is a step back in time and it's a warm feeling, let me tell you," said Oberbroeckling with a grin. "Takes you right back to the '60s...I grew up in the '60s."

Glenn Logan traveled from Montana to accomplish his bucket list item of attending the Clear Lake Winter Dance Party. Back home, Logan does Buddy Holly impersonations and performs in a Winter Dance Party in Wyoming.

Logan believes what makes the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake special is the musicians that are brought in. "We're losing them every year. That's another reason to hurry up and get here," said Logan.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

