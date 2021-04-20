 Skip to main content
Pascha (Easter) service times at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Pascha (Easter) service times at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Pascha (Easter) on May 2.

The following services are scheduled at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311. 2nd St. S.W. All are open to the public.

For more information, call 641-423-6238.

Services schedule:

Sunday, April 25: 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy, Palm Sunday

Sunday, April 25: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service

Monday, April 26: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service

Tuesday, April 27: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service

Wednesday, April 28: 5 p.m., Unction Service; 5:45 p.m. Bridegroom service

Thursday, April 29: 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy, The Last Supper

Thursday, April 29: 5:30 p.m., Service of the 12 Gospels

Friday, April 30: 9:30 a.m., Royal Hours

Friday, April 30: 4:30 p.m., Unnailing from the Cross; 5:30 p.m., Lamentations

Saturday, May 1: 9:30 a.m., first Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ

Saturday, May 1: 11 p.m., Orthos/Divine Light/Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ

Sunday, May 2: 1 p.m., Agape Vespers of Pascha

