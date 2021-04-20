Pascha (Easter) service times at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church

Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Pascha (Easter) on May 2.
The following services are scheduled at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311. 2nd St. S.W. All are open to the public.
For more information, call 641-423-6238.
Services schedule:
Sunday, April 25: 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy, Palm Sunday
Sunday, April 25: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service
Monday, April 26: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service
Tuesday, April 27: 5:30 p.m., Bridegroom service
Wednesday, April 28: 5 p.m., Unction Service; 5:45 p.m. Bridegroom service
Thursday, April 29: 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy, The Last Supper
Thursday, April 29: 5:30 p.m., Service of the 12 Gospels
Friday, April 30: 9:30 a.m., Royal Hours
Friday, April 30: 4:30 p.m., Unnailing from the Cross; 5:30 p.m., Lamentations
Saturday, May 1: 9:30 a.m., first Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ
Saturday, May 1: 11 p.m., Orthos/Divine Light/Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection of Christ