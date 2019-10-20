A portion of South Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed between State Street and First Street Southeast beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
The road closure is due to maintenance work on an adjacent building requiring the use of a crane in the street right-of-way.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during this closure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.