Road construction sign

A portion of South Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed between State Street and First Street Southeast beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

The road closure is due to maintenance work on an adjacent building requiring the use of a crane in the street right-of-way.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes during this closure.

