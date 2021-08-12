Part of South Federal Avenue in Mason City closed for water main issue

Motorists in Mason City will have to avoid a stretch of South Federal Avenue for about one week, starting now.

Northbound South Federal Avenue/US 65 will be closed between Sixth Street South/Hwy 122 Eastbound and Fifth Street South/Hwy 122 Westbound for emergency repairs on a water main in the area, according to a press release issued Thursday morning by the city.

With the closure, the release notes that a detour will be established and signed for the duration of the work that will take drivers onto Sixth Street Southeast/Hwy 122 Eastbound, South Delaware Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast/Hwy 122 Westbound.

The work is being done in the same area where, on June 29, the Historic Warehouse near the intersection of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast had a partial collapse of parapet that caused sidewalks and turn lanes to close for safety precautions.

In the time since, Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve has said that those will remain closed until there's word that they're safe to reopen.

Burnett said that the current work is not at all related to anything regarding the building.

