Part of Maple Drive to close, starting Monday

A leaking water valve that needs repair will close part of Maple Drive next week.
Starting Monday, Oct. 25, the city's utility crew will need the street closed between Tennessee Place and South Ohio Avenue. The closure will last until Friday, Oct. 29.
Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes when possible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today