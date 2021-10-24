 Skip to main content
Part of Maple Drive to close, starting Monday

Maple Drive utility work

A leaking water valve that needs repair will close part of Maple Drive next week.

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, the city's utility crew will need the street closed between Tennessee Place and South Ohio Avenue. The closure will last until Friday, Oct. 29.

Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes when possible.

