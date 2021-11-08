Part of 2nd Street Northwest to close for two weeks

Parts of Second Street Northwest in Mason City will be closed for the next two weeks.
A contractor performing masonry work will shut down Second Street Northwest between Federal Avenue and Enterprise Alley starting Tuesday (Nov. 9).
The city urges drivers to find an alternate route.
