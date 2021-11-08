 Skip to main content
Part of 2nd Street Northwest to close for two weeks

Road construction

Parts of Second Street Northwest in Mason City will be closed for the next two weeks. 

A contractor performing masonry work will shut down Second Street Northwest between Federal Avenue and Enterprise Alley starting Tuesday (Nov. 9).

The city urges drivers to find an alternate route. 

