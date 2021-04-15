Parking saga continues: After deli owner wins ticket dispute, Mason City files appeal

Pete fought the law, and Pete won. At least for now.

The City of Mason City will head to court for a second time over a $15 parking ticket. But it's not the 15 bucks they're worried about. According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, it's a safety issue.

Earlier this month, a magistrate judge ruled in favor of Pete Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.

Kiroff said he'd parked his truck every day the same way he always had, with the passenger-side wheels up over the short curb that hugs the walkway. And so did nearly all of his customers, especially since the construction of "quiet zone" barriers at the railroad crossing immediately next to the deli.

"With the crossing posts there, it creates a problem," Kiroff said. "If those hadn't been installed, there would be no issue with anyone parking in the street."

When Kiroff was ticked for parking that way, he argued that if people didn’t park over the curb, with the railroad barriers there, the traffic lane on that stretch of road was too narrow for other cars to safely pass through, noting a city transit bus had even once struck a vehicle that was parked fully in the road.