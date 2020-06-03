Parade for Mason City High School graduates to be held Saturday
Parade for Mason City High School graduates to be held Saturday

MCHS class of 2019 commencement

A group of parents and community members are encouraging the community to come out and salute Mason City High School's 2020 graduates during a parade on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the graduates will be led in a car parade by a Mason City fire truck from Grace Evangelical Free Church down North Illinois Avenue to State Street. They will continue going west on State until North Federal Avenue. Once downtown the graduates will take a right and receive a pre-packaged breakfast (provided by Hy-Vee, Tug's Daycare and Preschool, and Lee Realty).

The parade will happen rain or shine, and organizers are hoping the community will turn out along the route to cheer on the graduates.

Participants can park on or near State Street and support all 2020 graduates as they go by. 

