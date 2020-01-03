Owners of new clinic in Clear Lake hopeful for February opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We are currently in the hiring process and will be training staff soon on use of our new electronic health record that has some unique features such as virtual visits,” he said.

QVS Medical Consulting was started to promote patient-centered health care strategies and solutions at smaller hospitals and community health centers using initiatives focused on improving the health outcomes of the communities they serve.

Atura Architecture put the company’s vision into a plan that is being built by Dean Snyder Construction.

Brady, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has been a practicing family medicine physician for 24 years, Kollasch has been in the nursing and management field for 15 years.

More details about Waypoint Medical, its services and its hours will be released closer to its opening, he said.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

