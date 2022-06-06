Over $700,000 awarded in scholarships by Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation

The Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation has awarded scholarships to nearly 350 students to help pay for college. Scholarships awarded by the Iowa Lakes Foundation are funded by Iowa Lakes alumni, community members, and businesses to provide students with the chance to overcome financial obstacles as they pursue a quality education at Iowa Lakes Community College and beyond.
During this year's selection process, students will receive at least one scholarship from 102 different scholarship funds. The total dollar amount of scholarships is $709,958, which averages $2,045 per student.
Through the awarding process, Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation is proud to announce that the following student(s) were selected to receive a portion of the awarded scholarship monies.
Iowa Lakes makes applying for financial resources as simple as possible for students. After filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students complete a single online scholarship application to apply for all scholarships available through the Iowa Lakes Foundation. The Iowa Lakes scholarship awarding system automatically matches students who complete and submit the application to all eligible scholarships.
To learn more about the scholarships available at Iowa Lakes, please visit iowalakes.edu/scholarships.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, SCHOLARSHIP
Algona, Iowa
Declan Braun, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Noah Bronk, Alumni Dependent
Noah Bronk, HG Albee Music
Alivia Charlton, High School Dual Credit
Alivia Charlton, Presidential Scholarship
Kane Hoover, Alumni Dependent
Kane Hoover, Bookstore Algona Campus
Kane Hoover, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Allison Kramer, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Allison Kramer, We Believe General
Joseph Schumacher, High School Dual Credit
Joseph Schumacher, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Joseph Schumacher, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family
Jaden Zwiefel, Alumni Dependent
Jaden Zwiefel, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Jaden Zwiefel, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family
Bancroft, Iowa
Luke Huber, HG Albee Electrical Technology
Luke Huber, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Buffalo Center, Iowa
Danessa Bruner, Alumni Dependent
Danessa Bruner, Gaarde Hinsch Music
Jack Langfritz, Alumni Dependent
Jack Langfritz, High School Dual Credit
Burt, Iowa
Jonathan Meyer, Alumni Dependent
Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Music
Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Photography
Fenton, Iowa
Christian Bierstedt, Clyde and Grace Sanborn
Christian Bierstedt, HG Albee Arts & Sciences
Floyd, Iowa
Austin Connerley, HG Albee Arts & Sciences
Austin Connerley, HG Albee Music
Garner, Iowa
Hanna Knoll, Fine Arts Scholarship
Hanna Knoll, High School Dual Credit
Hanna Knoll, Presidential Scholarship
Lone Rock, Iowa
Sophie Degner, HG Albee Arts & Sciences
Sophie Degner, HG Albee Environmental Studies
Sophie Degner, High School Dual Credit
Jay Heinen, Alumni Dependent
Jay Heinen, High School Dual Credit
Pedro Pecina, High School Dual Credit
Pedro Pecina, J&J Scholarship
Pedro Pecina, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Lu Verne, Iowa
Braxden Scott, Clyde and Frances Christensen Memorial
Saint Ansgar, Iowa
Haley Peterson, Presidential Scholarship
Sheffield, Iowa
Kellen Cameron, HG Albee Arts & Sciences
Swea City, Iowa
Cassie Beadle, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Cassie Beadle, Mary J. Kahler Memorial
Cassie Beadle, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family
Kennedy Krantz, Lonni Patten Memorial
Hanna Sandvig, Alumni Dependent
Titonka, Iowa
Jack Beenken, Alumni Dependent
Tiffani Schutter, High School Dual Credit
Tiffani Schutter, We Believe Music
Wesley, Iowa
Delaney Anderson, Alumni Dependent
Delaney Anderson, HG Albee Arts & Sciences
Delaney Anderson, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Whittemore, Iowa
Talia Book, Precision Food Innovations
Rebecca Illg, Alumni Dependent
Madison Schiernbeck, Fine Arts Scholarship
Madison Schiernbeck, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Madison Schiernbeck, PEO Chapter BK Scholarship
Hunter Thilges, HG Albee Environmental Studies
Hunter Thilges, High School Dual Credit
Hunter Thilges, Kossuth County Scholarship Event
Hunter Thilges, Presidential Scholarship
Hunter Thilges, Steve Reighard Memorial Scholarship
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com