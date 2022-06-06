Over $700,000 awarded in scholarships by Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation

The Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation has awarded scholarships to nearly 350 students to help pay for college. Scholarships awarded by the Iowa Lakes Foundation are funded by Iowa Lakes alumni, community members, and businesses to provide students with the chance to overcome financial obstacles as they pursue a quality education at Iowa Lakes Community College and beyond.

During this year's selection process, students will receive at least one scholarship from 102 different scholarship funds. The total dollar amount of scholarships is $709,958, which averages $2,045 per student.

Through the awarding process, Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation is proud to announce that the following student(s) were selected to receive a portion of the awarded scholarship monies.

Iowa Lakes makes applying for financial resources as simple as possible for students. After filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students complete a single online scholarship application to apply for all scholarships available through the Iowa Lakes Foundation. The Iowa Lakes scholarship awarding system automatically matches students who complete and submit the application to all eligible scholarships.

To learn more about the scholarships available at Iowa Lakes, please visit iowalakes.edu/scholarships.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, SCHOLARSHIP

Algona, Iowa

Declan Braun, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Noah Bronk, Alumni Dependent

Noah Bronk, HG Albee Music

Alivia Charlton, High School Dual Credit

Alivia Charlton, Presidential Scholarship

Kane Hoover, Alumni Dependent

Kane Hoover, Bookstore Algona Campus

Kane Hoover, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Allison Kramer, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Allison Kramer, We Believe General

Joseph Schumacher, High School Dual Credit

Joseph Schumacher, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Joseph Schumacher, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

Jaden Zwiefel, Alumni Dependent

Jaden Zwiefel, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Jaden Zwiefel, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

Bancroft, Iowa

Luke Huber, HG Albee Electrical Technology

Luke Huber, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Buffalo Center, Iowa

Danessa Bruner, Alumni Dependent

Danessa Bruner, Gaarde Hinsch Music

Jack Langfritz, Alumni Dependent

Jack Langfritz, High School Dual Credit

Burt, Iowa

Jonathan Meyer, Alumni Dependent

Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Music

Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Photography

Fenton, Iowa

Christian Bierstedt, Clyde and Grace Sanborn

Christian Bierstedt, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Floyd, Iowa

Austin Connerley, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Austin Connerley, HG Albee Music

Garner, Iowa

Hanna Knoll, Fine Arts Scholarship

Hanna Knoll, High School Dual Credit

Hanna Knoll, Presidential Scholarship

Lone Rock, Iowa

Sophie Degner, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Sophie Degner, HG Albee Environmental Studies

Sophie Degner, High School Dual Credit

Jay Heinen, Alumni Dependent

Jay Heinen, High School Dual Credit

Pedro Pecina, High School Dual Credit

Pedro Pecina, J&J Scholarship

Pedro Pecina, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Lu Verne, Iowa

Braxden Scott, Clyde and Frances Christensen Memorial

Saint Ansgar, Iowa

Haley Peterson, Presidential Scholarship

Sheffield, Iowa

Kellen Cameron, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Swea City, Iowa

Cassie Beadle, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Cassie Beadle, Mary J. Kahler Memorial

Cassie Beadle, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

Kennedy Krantz, Lonni Patten Memorial

Hanna Sandvig, Alumni Dependent

Titonka, Iowa

Jack Beenken, Alumni Dependent

Tiffani Schutter, High School Dual Credit

Tiffani Schutter, We Believe Music

Wesley, Iowa

Delaney Anderson, Alumni Dependent

Delaney Anderson, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Delaney Anderson, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Whittemore, Iowa

Talia Book, Precision Food Innovations

Rebecca Illg, Alumni Dependent

Madison Schiernbeck, Fine Arts Scholarship

Madison Schiernbeck, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Madison Schiernbeck, PEO Chapter BK Scholarship

Hunter Thilges, HG Albee Environmental Studies

Hunter Thilges, High School Dual Credit

Hunter Thilges, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Hunter Thilges, Presidential Scholarship

Hunter Thilges, Steve Reighard Memorial Scholarship

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0