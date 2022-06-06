 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over $700,000 awarded in scholarships by Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation

Steve Rosen asked a handful of personal-finance and financial-education experts to share some money morsels with the high school graduating class of 2022.

The Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation has awarded scholarships to nearly 350 students to help pay for college. Scholarships awarded by the Iowa Lakes Foundation are funded by Iowa Lakes alumni, community members, and businesses to provide students with the chance to overcome financial obstacles as they pursue a quality education at Iowa Lakes Community College and beyond.

During this year's selection process, students will receive at least one scholarship from 102 different scholarship funds. The total dollar amount of scholarships is $709,958, which averages $2,045 per student.

Through the awarding process, Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation is proud to announce that the following student(s) were selected to receive a portion of the awarded scholarship monies.

Iowa Lakes makes applying for financial resources as simple as possible for students. After filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students complete a single online scholarship application to apply for all scholarships available through the Iowa Lakes Foundation. The Iowa Lakes scholarship awarding system automatically matches students who complete and submit the application to all eligible scholarships. 

To learn more about the scholarships available at Iowa Lakes, please visit iowalakes.edu/scholarships.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, SCHOLARSHIP

Algona, Iowa

 Declan Braun, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Noah Bronk, Alumni Dependent

 Noah Bronk, HG Albee Music

 Alivia Charlton, High School Dual Credit

 Alivia Charlton, Presidential Scholarship

 Kane Hoover, Alumni Dependent

 Kane Hoover, Bookstore Algona Campus

 Kane Hoover, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Allison Kramer, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Allison Kramer, We Believe General

 Joseph Schumacher, High School Dual Credit

 Joseph Schumacher, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Joseph Schumacher, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

 Jaden Zwiefel, Alumni Dependent

 Jaden Zwiefel, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Jaden Zwiefel, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

Bancroft, Iowa

 Luke Huber, HG Albee Electrical Technology

 Luke Huber, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Buffalo Center, Iowa

 Danessa Bruner, Alumni Dependent

 Danessa Bruner, Gaarde Hinsch Music

 Jack Langfritz, Alumni Dependent

 Jack Langfritz, High School Dual Credit

Burt, Iowa

 Jonathan Meyer, Alumni Dependent

 Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Music

 Jonathan Meyer, HG Albee Photography

Fenton, Iowa

 Christian Bierstedt, Clyde and Grace Sanborn

 Christian Bierstedt, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Floyd, Iowa

 Austin Connerley, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

 Austin Connerley, HG Albee Music

Garner, Iowa

 Hanna Knoll, Fine Arts Scholarship

 Hanna Knoll, High School Dual Credit

 Hanna Knoll, Presidential Scholarship

Lone Rock, Iowa

 Sophie Degner, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

 Sophie Degner, HG Albee Environmental Studies

 Sophie Degner, High School Dual Credit

 Jay Heinen, Alumni Dependent

 Jay Heinen, High School Dual Credit

 Pedro Pecina, High School Dual Credit

 Pedro Pecina, J&J Scholarship

 Pedro Pecina, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Lu Verne, Iowa

 Braxden Scott, Clyde and Frances Christensen Memorial

Saint Ansgar, Iowa

 Haley Peterson, Presidential Scholarship

Sheffield, Iowa

 Kellen Cameron, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

Swea City, Iowa

 Cassie Beadle, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Cassie Beadle, Mary J. Kahler Memorial

 Cassie Beadle, Senator Jack and Kay Kibbie Family

 Kennedy Krantz, Lonni Patten Memorial

 Hanna Sandvig, Alumni Dependent

Titonka, Iowa

 Jack Beenken, Alumni Dependent

 Tiffani Schutter, High School Dual Credit

 Tiffani Schutter, We Believe Music

Wesley, Iowa

 Delaney Anderson, Alumni Dependent

 Delaney Anderson, HG Albee Arts & Sciences

 Delaney Anderson, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

Whittemore, Iowa

 Talia Book, Precision Food Innovations

 Rebecca Illg, Alumni Dependent

 Madison Schiernbeck, Fine Arts Scholarship

 Madison Schiernbeck, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Madison Schiernbeck, PEO Chapter BK Scholarship

 Hunter Thilges, HG Albee Environmental Studies

 Hunter Thilges, High School Dual Credit

 Hunter Thilges, Kossuth County Scholarship Event

 Hunter Thilges, Presidential Scholarship

 Hunter Thilges, Steve Reighard Memorial Scholarship

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

