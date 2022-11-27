Osage's Glenda Ross molds the clay of daily life

Until only a few years ago, Glenda Ross was uncomfortable describing herself as an artist. She is a potter. On the farm, she grew up in a world where everything must have a purpose, and pottery allowed her to combine utility with fine art.

“Even when I thought I was planning aspects of my future, life has always taken me way off-course,” Ross said. “I hung on for dear life and luckily, most of the time have been happy with where I have landed.”

Ross and husband, Kelly, moved to Osage in 1984, where all four of their children graduated from high school.

Potter

After college, Ross taught Title I Reading in the Amana and Norway school districts before her husband graduated from medical school. Afterward, she was a stay-at-home parent. Her husband wanted to be a small-town doctor, and that brought them to Mitchell County.

Eventually, Ross began yearning to continue her career as an artist. China painting had left its mark, but Ross did not have a teacher. She had no kiln, firing supplies or knowledge of how to use them. To satisfy this craving, Ross began a master class in oil painting with a Stacyville woman. Ross now had four children, and she set up a small gallery in her kitchen for their artwork. At the same time, she worked as a substitute teacher at Sacred Heart School in Osage.

“When I taught, my favorite part was working with hands-on projects, especially those that involved art or science,” Ross said. “When we took our family to various museums, I was always drawn to art-related exhibits, and I wanted to try to make them myself.”

Ross did not consider herself an artist yet, but she desperately wanted to change that. The desire became strong enough that she and her husband decided, once the children were all in school, that Ross would return to college for art education. She then began teaching the subject at Sacred Heart. At the same time, she attended a workshop co-taught by Cyndi Spears, the local elementary art teacher at the Osage Community Schools.

Spears became her mentor.

“I will never be able to repay them for the knowledge and confidence they instilled in me,” Ross said. “A pivotal moment during this time came one day during one of the University of Northern Iowa art education classes. Our elementary art methods teacher took us to the sculpture department to have each assemble a wood armature to be used for a small clay head and bust sculpture.

“When we entered the sculpture area, there were students learning to carve a marble-like stone called alabaster. I remember walking through the room thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I could take a sculpture class and learn to carve stone.’ I didn’t realize such an option existed until that day.”

Ross took the sculpture class and found she felt most at home with three-dimensional work. Afterward, Ross taught at Nora Springs and Osage, before setting up her pottery studio at home in 2013.

Artist

Despite all of her accomplishments, Ross still did not consider herself an artist, or a potter even. For 25 years, she had taught art to people from preschool age to as old as 99, sometimes all in one class.

“Yes, I had made a few pieces of successful art while attending UNI for the art education hours, and, in summer, continuing education classes,” Ross said. “However, those pieces represented exploration and experimentation with a variety of materials rather than a focus on a particular art.”

For a while, she leaned toward sculpture. She got involved in pottery because she had to teach it.

“Some art educators are able to teach and produce art at the same time,” Ross said. “I’m not a quick artist. In fact, one teacher called me her ‘snail’ student. Juggling family, church and community commitments with teaching and later some health issues, a choice had to be made. At the time, necessity chose teaching. As long as I was responsible for teaching others, that had to be my first priority.”

Her transition from teacher to artist did not begin until 2018, when she took a class with well-known ceramic artist Steven Hill.

“This class was different,” Ross said. It was not about learning someone else’s techniques, but developing her own. “The biggest take-away from the years of teaching and learning about ceramics and pottery is that one can never learn all the different aspects in one lifetime. There are countless numbers of clay bodies and glazes, as well as techniques to manipulate them.” Currently, Ross is focused on clay.

She believes it does not matter whether she is labeled a teacher or an artist.

“The most exciting part is creating a personal piece of art from the supplies in front of me,” Ross said.

Fine Arts Council

Like many area artists, Ross is a member of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County (FACMC), which is headed by Pat Mackin.

“Glenda has been a generous, active participant in many Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County activities and has been a strong leader in support of our projects,” Mackin said. “She is also an amazing artist. She has exhibited her amazing work in a number of our shows.”

Ross joined FACMC to share her appreciation for creative work.

“Whether it is performing in a play, being creative with a singing voice or instrument, writing creatively, carving wood, stitching wondrous fabric designs, drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpting and painting a miniature train world – the list goes on and on – the act and art of creating is the most awesome experience of all.

“As a member over the years, I have been introduced to Simon Estes and other outstanding musicians, basket weavers, printmakers, painters, writers, quilters, wood carvers, gourd artists, actors, metal workers, photographers, graphic designers and more, directly through the Fine Arts Council.”

Ross believes rural areas can often be sources of isolation for artists, and FACMC helps combat that feeling of isolation.

Besides FACMC, Ross surrounds herself with mentors, students, family and friends who share in her creative vision. “It means the world to me to be afforded this opportunity, surrounded by their affirmation.

“I believe everyone has creativity within them but contrary to common thought, it isn’t always easy to use it. Art-making involves many hours, much practice, hard work, and lots of failure even for the naturally talented. Failures are frustrating, but some of the best art is the result of learning from mistakes. As Picasso said, ‘Unless your work gives you trouble, it is no good.’”