In a back room at Osage Municipal Utilities, students talk to mannequins. Others pretend to be patients. It is all part of Osage Community High School’s CNA program.

For Kristi Aschenbrenner, school nurse and program director, the profession is noble.

“We’ve always offered a CNA program through NIACC,” Aschenbrenner said, as North Iowa Area Community College uses the high school on Wednesday evenings. “What we found was our students in extracurricular activities had to make a choice – either they stay in their sports or clubs that occur in the evenings, or take the nurse aide course.”

This could be a difficult choice. What would often happen was that students would pick extracurricular activities. One semester, Aschenbrenner had four athletes wanting to take the course.

“We just couldn’t get it done,” Aschenbrenner said. “It’s very strict. You have to attend this many hours of class, lab and clinical. There’s not a lot of wiggle room, and there’s no making up of that time within that class. It can be hard.”

This removed a certain section of the student population who might otherwise have taken the CNA program.

As Aschenbrenner considered the best options to face this struggle, Osage media specialist and technology instructional coach Kelley Molitor came across a $40,000 STEM BEST grant, which would allow a CNA program to be offered during the school day. She wrote the grant, and the school recently found out they would receive the funds.

“This would take out any barriers for students who are very active outside of school, or have to work, to be able to receive this education and potentially become certified and be able to work as a Certified Nurse’s Aide,” Aschenbrenner said.

Students

Osage juniors Leah Hauge and Izabella Henaman have been part of the CNA program since Christmas break. Classes end in May. They have taken similar paths to the health care field, as both have relatives fighting cancer who have inspired them.

Hauge wants to be a nurse or a radiologist. She joined the program to gain experience before she heads to college. She was also inspired by her sister-in-law, who works at Mayo Clinic.

“I wanted to experience it for myself,” Hauge said.

Henaman would like to be a nurse as well, but might take the military route. She wants to work in the Emergency Room, always on her feet and active.

“My family is full of workaholics,” Henaman said.

Before the STEM BEST grant, neither Hauge nor Henaman would have been able to join the CNA program. Hauge participates in track, golf, volleyball, DECA and Educators Rising. Henaman is involved in basketball, choir and cheerleading.

Over the summer, Hauge would like to work in long-term care. Henaman has worked in a facility before, as a dietary aide at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

One of their favorite classroom lessons is passive range of motion, which consists of stretching exercises, a long-term care necessity.

“Because then you get to sit there and talk to them and get to know them while you’re doing it,” Hauge said.

“I like the people,” Henaman said.

Both of the girls are passionate about the field of medicine. Hauge wants to provide patients the happiness found in their recovery from injury and illness.

“But when something bad happens, you can’t show too much feeling,” Hauge said. “There is a balance.”

They also worry about how they will handle the tragic moments.

“But not to a horrible extent,” Henaman said. “I feel like I’d be able to handle it very well and move past it. I know how to cope.”

Then there is the breaking of bad news to families, though they might not be the ones to deliver it.

“We know before the patients know,” Henaman said.

STEM BEST grant

The mannequins are silent but strangely alive. These are not your ordinary dummies. They can present with wounds.

“I sometimes find it uncomfortable,” Henaman said. “We have to talk to them and pretend they’re actually speaking back to us. It’s like a long, awkward pause.”

“They don’t respond,” Hauge pointed out.

However, the girls admit it would be more disturbing if the mannequins did talk back.

Students practice brushing teeth, providing baths and catheter care and cleaning of bed pans, things that could not reasonably be performed without the mannequins.

The mannequins are a means to an end.

“The bigger picture, the broader vision of the STEM BEST grant is to offer it to outside communities like St. Ansgar and Riceville, and to actually look at developing a health care academy,” Aschenbrenner said. “And in a small, rural area, to draw from other communities and pool our resources – education is going to benefit everybody. It’ll benefit our hospital – we have a great hospital in town.

“If we can offer people educational opportunities in the community and surrounding areas, I think it will keep people local and help fill our job needs.”

Grant funding allowed for the purchase of mannequins and other supplies.

While $40,000 is a large figure, Aschenbrenner said she could have easily spent that on mannequins alone. Osage’s are considered low-fidelity. High-fidelity mannequins can go into cardiac arrest.

“It depends on where you’re going to spend it,” she said. “We haven’t spent it all yet because we weren’t sure if we could get the schedule to work. We’ve been able to do that. As we’re getting into the program, we’re seeing needs – you’ve got your checklist. It’ll get spent.”

According to Aschenbrenner, they needed in-kind donations, which came from Osage Municipal Utilities and MCRHC, who donated space, time and equipment.

“OMU has been very generous with offering space for our lab,” Aschenbrenner said. “And Mitchell County Regional Health Center has been gracious with their donations. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

MCRHC provided the CNA program with two hospital beds.

“We’re a stable school district, but we don’t have a lot of room,” Aschenbrenner said. “We could not put a skills lab on campus, and to utilize it only one semester a year, it wasn’t feasible.”

The Osage LEAD program already used space at OMU, and the CNA program was able to take a portion of that, transforming it into a resident room. It allows for the simulation of privacy and how to talk to a real person in a clinical setting. Much of nursing is communication.

“It’s hard to talk to an inanimate object,” Aschenbrenner said. “As you practice your words, and you’re using the right words, it’s fun to see the students grow.”

Profession

Aschenbrenner indicated she does not have the required long-term care experience, though she has been a nurse for 20 years. Therefore when she was first hired at Osage, she was not qualified according to State of Iowa guidelines to teach the CNA program, even though she taught all the nursing program concepts.

However, once the State changed its qualifications, NIACC contacted Aschenbrenner and asked whether she would be interested in teaching the CNA program in the spring and evenings.

Once the school received the STEM BEST grant, it opened up the opportunity to offer the CNA course during the school day.

After students meet all of their hours and make grade, they move on to the clinical setting, which will be the Good Samaritan Society, a long-term care facility in St. Ansgar.

“When they show in the skills lab they can perform these skills safely, we work closely in collaboration with the staff at Good Samaritan,” Aschenbrenner said.

Nursing is still predominantly stereotyped as a female profession, with around 10% male. While this Osage class is all female, in the past, Aschenbrenner has had a class with two male students.

“It’s a great starting point for people interested in the health care fields,” she said, adding that many nursing programs require a CNA class. “So we do see more males take it because of that.”

Aschenbrenner touts the benefits of having a CNA as a school nurse, and this provides another need for health care employment.

Long-term care facilities also need nurse’s aides, as those in Mitchell County currently have openings. “They’re able to get into that workforce while they’re still in high school, and make a good hourly wage,” Aschenbrenner explained. “They get really good experience, and they can continue on their CNA path for their entire career. That’s very honorable. People feel really fulfilled to assist others in their time of need.”

They can also choose to move on to higher education.

Empathy

In one room, students take each other’s blood pressures. They search for arteries. Others tend to the mannequins, one of them seated and one in a hospital bed. One student uses a walker while another guides her.

There are several qualities that make a student a good candidate for the CNA program. They must have the drive to be successful. They must be excellent in the classroom, or be willing to work hard to achieve that success.

But perhaps the most important quality is the ability to emphasize. Nurses must care.

“They must have those true caring behaviors,” Aschenbrenner said. “To care about your fellow humans, and to want to assist others. That’s such an important trait. Honesty and ethical practice and treating people with dignity and respect are musts.

“Some of these students grow in that and that’s neat to see too. They never had to care for someone who has lived a vibrant life and can longer care for themselves, and we teach students about keeping people’s dignity, giving empathy, and there are a lot of new experiences, especially among high school students.”

Nurses cannot take on their patients’ problems, but they can be there to support them and help them on their journey.

“The CNA program is such a great opportunity for these students,” Aschenbrenner said. “It’s going to be really exciting to see if we can’t expand it and offer it to surrounding communities. Just to see the impact locally – hopefully students will realize how great it is to work in the rural health care system, and stay or come back from college. We want them to feel their roots are here.”