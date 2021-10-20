Orchestra and Band Extravaganza, Dad's Belgian Waffle Dinner at Mason City High School on Monday, Oct. 25

The Mason City High School (MCHS) Instrumental Music Department is presenting a string of performances starting at at 6:45 p.m. at Mason City High School and John Adams Middle School on Oct. 25. The MCHS string orchestra will begin in the Mohawk Performance Hall in the FEMA Safe Room at 6:45 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., MCHS bands will perform in the John Adams Middle School gymnasium. A percussion ensemble and jazz band will perform afterward. Marching Mohawks will perform their football pre-game and half-time shows featuring the sounds of Queen.

Preceding the Extravaganza, the Instrumental Music Boosters are sponsoring an all-you-can-eat Dad's Belgian Waffle Supper in the High School Cafeteria from 4:30 – 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults. Children age 5 and under are free. Take-out will be available. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Mason City Schools' instrumental music program.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

