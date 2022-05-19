Opportunities in North Iowa to formula and alternatives

Just as it is throughout the U.S., finding baby formula is becoming more difficult in North Iowa.

Along with the supply chain constraints that have effected homes and businesses nationwide, Abbott issues a major recall of formula with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. Abbott also closed a production facility in Michigan recently, further exacerbating supply issues.

This has left many parents scrambling for alternatives as shelves are cleared of product. The Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services said "Iowans are urged not to use homemade infant formula or other alternatives as they do not contain the vitamins and minerals that a growing infant requires." People are also urged not to ration formula or use alternatives such as goat milk.

Those in need are encouraged to call their pediatricians for help in finding formula. Additionally, those who use the WIC program are encouraged to call their local WIC clinic for help finding formula.

North Iowa Community Action WIC Coordinator Carla Miller has noticed an uptick in calls recently as the shortage becomes more severe. Miller said that WIC, which usually has specific requirements for what products can be purchased on their program, has opened up their formula requirements to allow a variety of formula products to be purchased with WIC.

"If you are struggling, please just give us a call" Miller said to anyone struggling to find formula. NICA WIC has been working with residents these last few months to help them find resources to purchase formula and find similar types of formula for those who cannot find the formula they are looking for.

Another North Iowa resource ready to be utilized is Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa, based out of Coralville.

"We are experiencing an increase in milk donors who mention the formula shortage and their desire to help. They are remarkable and generous women." said Jean Drulis, Director and Cofounder of Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa.

Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa has a good inventory of pasteurized donor-human milk (PDHM) as of now, which Drulis said could be dispensed to additional hospitals or infants at home. The first quarter of the year there was a 25% increase in PDHM dispersion, which Drulis said hasn't been traced to the formula shortage.

But with the increase in dispersion, mothers have come from surrounding states to donate breastmilk at 41 depots. Mason City has one milk collection depot located in MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in the Birth Center Nursery. Drulis noted being grateful for the partnership.

Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa ships across the nation; in 2021 they dispensed to nine states and 49 hospitals. For those wishing to donate or order PDHM, visit https://uichildrens.org/mothers-milk-bank-iowa for more information.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.