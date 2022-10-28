 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Operation Winter Gear dropoff hosted in Garner

  • Updated
  • 0
Garner VFW.jpg
KAYLEE SCHUERMANN Globe Gazette

Families of the Fallen, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in Iowa and Minnesota, is hosting Operation Winter Gear noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The drive is accepting new or gently used winter gloves, blankets/sleeping bags/quilts, baby wipes, bath/hand towels, washcloths and winter socks. Drop-off locations can be found at Rejuvenate Boutique at 134 N Clark St in Forest City and the Garner VFW at 315 Center Ave.

The items are made into kits that are delivered to homeless shelters and camps, including a blanket, washcloths, towels, toiletries, winter clothing and two to three days worth of food.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase food and can be given at fotf.us/donate

Want to see more stories like this? Try a digital subscription.

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

Water and Ice Safety Tips:

● Always wear a life jacket if you are on the water by yourself.

● Learn how to swim well, know your limits and let someone know where you will be.

● Do not drive any water vehicles under the influence, and be aware of other vehicles on the water.

● If you or someone around you falls into the water, all parties must remain calm. Coach them out of the water, and look for objects the victim can grab onto. Throw out a life jacket, if accessible, and remind them to kick their feet to stay afloat.

● Ice conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Speak to local ice fishers and experts about current conditions, and bring safety equipment along when going on the ice, including a phone, flotation device and ice picks.

● If you fall through the ice, remain calm and move toward the edge of the ice. Drive ice picks into the ice while kicking your legs to hoist yourself out. Once back on the ice, do not stand up, as it can cause you to break through again. Roll on your side away from the edge until you are about 20 feet away before standing up. Make your way to shore and remove the wet clothing as soon as possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinian musician creates new instrument by combining two traditional ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News