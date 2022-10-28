Operation Winter Gear dropoff hosted in Garner

Families of the Fallen, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in Iowa and Minnesota, is hosting Operation Winter Gear noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The drive is accepting new or gently used winter gloves, blankets/sleeping bags/quilts, baby wipes, bath/hand towels, washcloths and winter socks. Drop-off locations can be found at Rejuvenate Boutique at 134 N Clark St in Forest City and the Garner VFW at 315 Center Ave.

The items are made into kits that are delivered to homeless shelters and camps, including a blanket, washcloths, towels, toiletries, winter clothing and two to three days worth of food.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase food and can be given at fotf.us/donate