Open house at former Mason City YWCA on Friday

The public is invited to an open house at the former YWCA building in Mason City.

The open house will take place Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. at 2 S Adams Ave. It offers a sneak preview of the historic building before the construction process gets underway.

Owners Elisha Marin and Susanne Crane comprise 2 Artists, LLC are at the helm of the revitalization project, which plans to include housing units, an art gallery and commerical office space, among other elements.

"In collaboration with Main Street Mason City, Jitters Coffee, other community partners and volunteers, 2 Artists has decided to welcome the community to their future gallery space and introduce their Venture School award winning revitalization project to all who are interested," a press release from 2 Artists said. "Come meet the artists and pay homage to a grand old edifice that has meant so much to so many."

A pop-up gallery exhibition will be on display during the open house and will feature work from 6 artists: Andrea Blackmon (fiber artist), Dee Teller, (Sumi-e brush painter), Elisha Marin (graphic artist, musician), Kathy Weed (collage quilter), Michelle Kaisersatt (ceramic artist) and Susanne Crane (painter, writer).

Community donations and volunteer requests can be directed to www.SaveTheY.com. Other information can be found at www.2Artists.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.