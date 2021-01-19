OnSolve CodeRED alert system to be used for COVID-19 vaccine clinic information

Information requested will be first and last name, physical street address (no post office box), and phone number. Citizens will be given the option to receive a text message or email notification if desired. If you are not sure that you are included in the database, follow the instructions above. Persons already enrolled in this program do not need to subscribe to the program again and will automatically start receiving COVID-19 vaccination messages when they are released.

At this time, there is no list to be on to sign up for the vaccination and there is no need to call your doctor, local hospital or health department to sign up to get the vaccine. When the CodeRED calls are initiated, more information regarding the vaccine will be provided in the call.

Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible when more vaccine is available. In the meantime, it remains vitally important that we all continue to take the necessary steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Always wear a mask while in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and do not gather with those that do not live in your household. These steps, combined with a safe and effective vaccine, draw the road map to a quick and sustainable recovery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0