OnSolve CodeRED alert system to be used for COVID-19 vaccine clinic information

MASON CITY — As the COVID-19 vaccine process moves into future phases and becomes more readily available, the need will exist to notify citizens when mass vaccination clinics will be available to the public. Traditional media outlets, websites and social media platforms will be used to notify the general public; an additional notification system will also be used to notify individuals in Cerro Gordo County of the additional vaccination phases in the future.
OnSolve’s CodeRED platform will be utilized to provide citizens in Cerro Gordo County with vaccination instructions and updates on when the next group of people are eligible to receive the vaccine.
This no-charge system will be used to deliver vaccine messaging to citizens in Cerro Gordo County which includes all communities within the county. Recorded calls will be made to those subscribers that have registered with OnSolve’s CodeRED and recipients will be able to easily identify calls coming through the system. The numbers that will show up on the subscriber’s caller ID from OnSolve’s CodeRED are 855-969-4636 or 866-419-5000.
To subscribe to the OnSolve CodeRED system in Cerro Gordo County, visit Mason City’s website at www.masoncity.net and follow the link under the news item titled ‘Sign Up For CodeRED’. This link will take you to the ‘CodeRED Community Notification Enrollment page’. You can either create an account or login as a guest.
Information requested will be first and last name, physical street address (no post office box), and phone number. Citizens will be given the option to receive a text message or email notification if desired. If you are not sure that you are included in the database, follow the instructions above. Persons already enrolled in this program do not need to subscribe to the program again and will automatically start receiving COVID-19 vaccination messages when they are released.
At this time, there is no list to be on to sign up for the vaccination and there is no need to call your doctor, local hospital or health department to sign up to get the vaccine. When the CodeRED calls are initiated, more information regarding the vaccine will be provided in the call.
Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible when more vaccine is available. In the meantime, it remains vitally important that we all continue to take the necessary steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Always wear a mask while in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and do not gather with those that do not live in your household. These steps, combined with a safe and effective vaccine, draw the road map to a quick and sustainable recovery.