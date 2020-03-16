Online activities and resources for North Iowa kids
Online activities and resources for North Iowa kids

LOCAL

MacNider Art Museum: The museum will be making available on their website and Facebook page daily acitivities to help keep kids and families busy at home the next few weeks. Find out more by viewing the article in the link below.

MacNider Museum launches art online each day to help keep families busy at home

Lime Creek Nature Center: While Lime Creek Nature Center is now closed until further notice, there are a variety of education activity documents near the bottom of this page: https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek-resources

Lime Creek's live bird cam: http://172.83.30.76/mjpg/video.mjpg

Image gallery: https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/image-banner-alternative

Mason City Public Library: Mason City Public Library will remain closed through March 28, but its website still has a wealth of useful online resources for all age groups: http://www.mcpl.org/youthservices.

Osage Public Library: Access children's books online, among a number of additional online resources: https://sites.google.com/view/osagepubliclibrary/children?authuser=0

Forest City Public Library: https://www.cityofforestcity.com/library

Britt Public Library: http://www.youseemore.com/nilc/britt/?fbclid=IwAR1ZmhVxZEFP8V_ie7dPNUrydHg2ufV1rGPHjNUxSU5x0wwew1x4EB0WZ58

ELSEWHERE

PBS KIDS: https://pbskids.org/

Highlights Kids: https://www.highlightskids.com/

Into the Book (with bilingual option): https://reading.ecb.org/

National Geographic Kids: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/

Duolingo: A language-learning app available on phones and tablets.

70+ Educational Activities for Kids Indoors: http://learnincolor.com/educational-activities-for-when-youre-stuck-indoors.html?fbclid=IwAR1pO6W4UYYhkt77hd_vY06Ko58gP_r17VBeV4QLiYr_r7uzjp9XhRZSO90

