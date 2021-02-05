One year later, Bob Sanger's story still resonates for West Hancock

"That was an unbelievable bunch," Bob said. "They just walked through the competition, and they said the year before, ‘Stick around, we’ll get 'er done.’ They were pretty confident that they could do it. They did.”

The 1973 team stays in contact, with several members still living close by. Jon Swenson, owner of Swenson Hardware in Britt, played left guard on the '73 team. He stays in touch with Sanger and has done video for the squad since 1974.

“He always made you feel you were a part of the team, no matter how good of a player you were,” Swenson said. “We had a nucleus of people at that time, we really wanted to take it to the next step."

The team continued to be successful throughout the next several decades. With Sanger at the helm, and assistant Gene Perkins standing next to him for most of those years, Britt High School, and later West Hancock High School, became a football powerhouse. The program won another state title in 1996.

“We’ve had a lot of teams that knocked on the door,” Bob said. "We counted up one time, we’ve been beat out by the eventual state champ I bet 20 times. We’re getting fairly close there when you are in that company.”