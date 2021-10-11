One Vision Wellness Center receives American Legion grant

American Legion of Iowa Foundation has awarded a community grant in the amount of $1,200 to One Vision’s Wellness Center in Clear Lake.

The money will be used to purchase new flooring for the center to increase safety and expand accessibility.

The Wellness Center houses One Vision’s indoor heated (Boyer) pool, spa, fitness room and gymnasium. Wellness Center memberships and $5 day passes are available to the public.

The primary users of the Wellness Center are the residents of Glen Oaks and the facility members. Glen Oaks is an active 55+ living community on One Vision’s campus composed of 6 townhomes and 48 apartments.

Other groups who have access to the Wellness Center and equipment are One Vision’s employees and individuals with disabilities who are supported by One Vision.

One Vision, a nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 400 individuals with disabilities. Based in Clear Lake, One Vision supports people of all ages throughout North Iowa including Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Garner, Lake Mills and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.