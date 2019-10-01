A project aimed at revitalizing and repurposing One Vision’s Clear Lake campus into a senior-focused residential community is nearly complete.
Glen Oaks, an active senior living community featuring renovated townhomes and newly constructed apartments, will welcome its first residents in October.
“It’ll be a great asset to Clear Lake once it gets up and running,” said Deb Paschal, Glen Oaks Community director. “There’s not a senior community in Clear Lake or in North Iowa. You have to go as far away as Des Moines to really get these amenities.”
One Vision, formerly Opportunity Village, broke ground on the Glen Oaks Community north of U.S. Highway 18 in 2018.
The project, approved by the nonprofit’s board of directors in 2017, was prompted by changes in the way One Vision provides services to the people it supports.
Although founded as Handicap Village in 1971 as a home for people with physical or intellectual disabilities, One Vision has transitioned many individuals into houses in communities throughout North Iowa, where they receive off-campus support and services.
That move was the result of a 1999 Supreme Court ruling that found people with disabilities have a right to live in the community, instead of segregated settings.
Today, One Vision provides services to more than 550 individuals in 30 Iowa communities, including Clear Lake, Mason City and Fort Dodge, and they’re supported by revenues from its retail businesses and the Glen Oaks Community.
The Glen Oaks Community comprises three components: Terraces townhomes, TimberCrest apartments and the Kinney Lindstrom Center.
The renovated townhome units range in size from 1,600 to 2,500 square feet in two- and three-bedroom layouts and feature open-concept living, accessible bathrooms, private garages, private outdoor patios and a full-size washer and dryer.
Three townhomes are complete and two are on the market with a local Realtor, Paschal said, adding the next set of three will be ready to sell in October.
“There’s no lawn care and no shoveling snow. From the walls out, you don’t have to deal with that stuff,” Paschal said. “That’s been a selling point.”
TimberCrest, a 48-unit senior-focused independent living apartment complex, has nine 778-square-foot Apple units with one bedroom and one bathroom; 15 973-square-foot Birch units with one bedroom, one bathroom and a den; 15 1,118-square-foot Cedar units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms; and nine 1,325-square-foot Dogwood units with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den.
Each unit features a kitchen furnished with appliances, a full-size washer and dryer and private balcony, as well as an underground parking spot and a storage unit.
The apartment units’ monthly rent — between $1,950 and $2,700 — encompasses cable, internet, telephone, utilities and free access to the Kinney Lindstrom Center.
The Kinney Lindstrom Center, which is open to the public for a fee, is connected to TimberCrest with an enclosed walkway and has a renovated wellness center, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, weight room and whirlpool, as well as hobby and gathering areas.
“It’s the whole community,” said Kim Boyd, Glen Oaks Community outreach and resident services director. “It’s a whole package, a way of life.”
A country store, theater and salon will be added to the Kinney Lindstrom Center in 2020, Boyd said, noting future changes at the Glen Oaks Community will depend on the needs of the residents.
That may mean the expansion of the community to include assisted living or memory care units, Paschal said.
“We’ll probably be announcing in the middle of 2020 what the next phase will be,” she said.
Reservations and tours are being accepted at the Glen Oaks Community.
Work is expected to be completed on the TimberCrest apartment complex by Oct. 23.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the Glen Oaks Community at noon on Nov. 12.
For more information about Glen Oaks Community, visit www.glenoakscommunity.org or call 641-355-1203.
