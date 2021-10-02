One Vision looks back at 50 years of history in North Iowa

It's been 50 years since One Vision first began working in North Iowa, and recently the organization has taken time to look back at how they've grown and how they hope to grow into the future.

One Vision is a disability services organization based in Clear Lake, providing services like supported community living, employment services and running the Children's Autism Centers in Clear Lake and Fort Dodge.

Jennifer Pinske, the chief development officer of One Vision, said that One Vision first began out of necessity due to a lack of such services in the area 50 years ago.

"It started as a grassroots non-profit organization founded by families and concerned citizens," Pinske said. "Before that they didn't have any of these services in the north central Iowa area."

However, One Vision didn't always have these services on offer. Back before One Vision began its work in North Iowa, there was no support system to help individuals with disabilities, with medical institutions offering the only solution in the area.

When One Vision first opened its doors on Sept. 14, 1971, the organization offered an alternative to the then-current system by creating a 10-cottage campus in Clear Lake, designed to assist 160 people.

"It was about finding a home and a place to live outside their family homes," Pinske said. "Some folks needed some extra support, but didn't want to be living at home."

Since those days, One Vision has expanded from the campus model with the goal of going to those who need their services, as opposed to people in need having to come to them for help.

"Instead of people coming to us for our services, we come to them," Pinske said. "We help them feel included in the community, and help them live independently within those communities."

Now, One Vision serves more than 400 people in North Iowa, ranging as far west as Garner and Ventura and as far east as Osage.

Looking to the future, Pinske isn't sure specifically how One Vision will expand, but she is sure that they want to continue providing services to as many people in need as they can, not just in the next few years, but for the next 50 years as well.

"We just want to provide these services where people want them and need them," Pinske said. "If One Vision wasn't here, I'm not sure what that would look like."

The work One Vision does isn't just meaningful to those being helped, but also those who are able to impact the lives of those in need.

Pinkse said that perhaps the most rewarding aspect of her job is being able to help those with disabilities live independently.

"It's amazing to really help people live their best lives," Pinske said. "To help people find meaning in their lives, it's very meaningful."

At One Vision's annual meeting this month, the organization will be celebrating 50 years of service to the North Iowa community with food, trivia and live music.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at One Vision's main campus on 1200 North 9th Street West in Clear Lake. To attend, you must RSVP by Oct. 10 by calling 641-355-1261 or emailing csegerstrom@onevision.org. A virtual option is available upon request.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

