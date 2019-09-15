{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Peterson started working at One Vision (then Handicap Village) in the summer of 1976, when he was 20. He guesses his first participation in the organization’s annual walkathon was the following spring, and he’s been involved every year since, except two.

“Because of my strong belief in our mission statement, it was just natural to want to be supportive that way,” Peterson says. “I was trying to be part of the team.”

Vision One's Gordon Peterson

Gordon Peterson with client Jim Wilkins in 1977.

Now working as a transit driver for One Vision, Peterson started out providing residential care and served as a direct care supervisor for much of his career. His brothers Dan and Ray also worked at the agency, along with his wife Donna, and their five children. The three brothers alone have totaled more than 125 years of service.

Now the original Youth March is called the Benefit Walk, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year on Sept. 21. One Vision’s goal this year is to raise $50,000 through sponsorship gifts made in honor of walkers. The donations will help support the agency’s Community Employment Solutions. Each year, it needs $1,900 per person to subsidize the gap between Medicaid funding and actual costs to provide these services to people with disabilities.

“Do you realize that just 26 teams and/or 26 individuals alone raising $1,900 will make this Benefit Walk goal amount happen? This is why I have chosen the $1,900 amount for my personal fund raising goal. If just 25 others can do likewise, the goal is achieved,” Peterson points out. “But every amount and effort by many is the key to success.”

Vision One's Donna Peterson

Donna Peterson with client Jim Wilkins in 1977.

Whether you raise money as a walker or support a walker by making a donation, he knows the $50,000 goal is possible because he’s seen it happen in previous years. “I encourage you to just take the first step to get involved,” he says. “I’m looking forward to what’s going to happen in the next 50 years. It takes commitment to keep the miracle that was started moving on.”

To register or donate, go to: https://give.onevision.org/campaign/50th-benefit-walk-reunion/c240241

