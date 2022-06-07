One Vision ends public transit contract with NIACOG

One Vision in Clear Lake has been a provider of public transit over 10 counties for more than 20 years, but has decided not to renew its contract with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG), and relayed the reasoning to the Clear Lake City Council during its meeting Monday night.

One Vision's contract ends on June 30, 2022, and the organization is working closely with NIACOG to find a service to work through the counties in the interim.

Mark Dodd, CEO of One Vision and Mario Van Dijk, CFO, were present at the meeting to explain the decision not to renew the contract.

"Due to the pressures of increased costs of insurance and the increased difficulty in finding a carrier willing to issue a policy to us if we continue to operate those transit services. We were left with no reasonable option other than to not continue that," said Dodd.

Three years ago, One Vision faced similar issues, but decided to work through them and renew the contract. With the exacerbation of these problems due to COVID and inflation, Dodd expressed that One Vision could not work through these issues again.

“I do hope the council understands that this was a very difficult decision for us to make and we did not make it lightly and we explored all possible options in terms of insurance coverage and options for us to continue to move forward with this and unfortunately we were not able to make that decision at this point in time,” Dodd said of the decision.

One Vision currently has a fleet of at least 60 transit vehicles working across 10 counties. The organization will continue to work with NIACOG as they find an interim service solution under a different model short-term. Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory expressed his gratitude to One Vision for their service:

“We’re glad for the years of service that you did. It’s unfortunate, I understand the situation. But hopefully we can figure a path forward.”

Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg was present at the meeting to recommend buying the 2022 Western Star from Truck Center Companies in Clear Lake. Public Works has budgeted $185,000 for a new Tandem Axle Roll-Off Truck, as the old truck needs to be retired.

The estimated delivery day for the truck is set in November of 2022. The hook and roll-off will be added separately in January of 2023.

“Considering the time we’re in, getting a truck within six months is really good” said Korenberg. The purchase was approved by council.

Korenberg provided updates of two projects in Clear Lake. The 2021 Water Main and Storm Sewer Improvement Project continues on, with subcontractors installing a storm sewer by the new Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center. Paving is being done on 20th Street and 12th Street in phases, and should be completely by next week.

The contract completion date for this project is set for June 17, and Korenberg believes the project will be substantially completed by that date.

The 400 Block of Main Avenue Alley Project has been substantially completed according to Korenberg. Only lighting is left to be done on the project, which the City and Alliant Energy will work on. This should not impede the alley from being open.

“Thank you Jeremy for your work on the 400 main alley project. That is really a dramatic improvement from what it was” thanked Bennett Smith, councilperson.

In other news, Public Works also helped the Clear Lake Fire Department install their new dock by pouring cement. The Seawall Rehabilitation Improvement Project Project consultant has filed the Certificate of Completion for the Project.

The project's final value is $244,385. The city budgeted $250,000 for the project. A Professional Services Agreement with RDG for a feasibility study for a new hotel in the Surf District was approved.

During the Mayor's Report, Nelson Crabb celebrated recent events:

“The Tri went off very very well. I thought I stood there and was freezing. I couldn’t believe that some of those—hundreds of people of all ages were getting in the water and the water temp was 60 degrees … what a sight to see … what an event to have here. So well done, so well organized and drew an awful lot of people here.”

Crabb also applauded the spring sports athletes this year, the great success of Thursday's on Main and one of the largest turnouts Crabb has seen in years for Memorial Day.

Scott Flory indicated during the City Administrator Report that the city golf course cart shed is moving forward in repairs. Main Avenue Tree Planting is beginning and the developer has indicated intent to move forward on the South 8 Street Housing Subdivision Project. A letter of intent is expected at a future Clear Lake City Council Meeting.

The council also took under advisement a growing problem in Clear Lake. Chris Sweers of K&C Tree Service came forward during the citizens opportunity portion of the meeting to discuss emerald ash borers infesting Clear Lake.

Ash trees have been receiving treatments in Mason City in past years, but Sweers said he has found infested trees in Clear Lake.

Sweers noted an infestation about a block and a half west of City Hall, where two ash trees were killed by the pests. Sweers noted a 99% mortality rate for trees that are infested, and a 99% effectiveness rate of treatment, as long as treatment starts before infestation shows.

“You need to get out ahead of it," Sweers noted several ash trees in Clear Lake, "I just wanted to have a conversation and make you guys aware of it.”

