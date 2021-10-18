One Vision celebrates 50 years of history in North Iowa

It's been 50 years since One Vision first began working in North Iowa, and recently the organization has taken time to look back at how they've grown and how they hope to grow into the future.

One Vision is a disability services organization based in Clear Lake, providing services like supported community living, employment services and running the Children's Autism Centers in Clear Lake and Fort Dodge.

Jennifer Pinske, the chief development officer of One Vision, said that One Vision first began out of necessity due to a lack of such services in the area 50 years ago.

"It started as a grassroots non-profit organization founded by families and concerned citizens," Pinske said. "Before that they didn't have any of these services in the north central Iowa area."

However, One Vision didn't always have these services on offer. Back before One Vision began its work in North Iowa, there was no support system to help individuals with disabilities, with medical institutions offering the only solution in the area.

When One Vision first opened its doors on Sept. 14, 1971, the organization offered an alternative to the then-current system by creating a 10-cottage campus in Clear Lake, designed to assist 160 people.

"It was about finding a home and a place to live outside their family homes," Pinske said. "Some folks needed some extra support, but didn't want to be living at home."

One family who has benefited from One Vision's services dating back to the cottage campus days is John Mayall's.

"We first started with One Vision back when they ran the cottages," his sister Judy Olsen said. "And they've helped John ever since."

Since those days, One Vision has expanded from the campus model with the goal of going to those who need their services, as opposed to people in need having to come to them for help.

"Instead of people coming to us for our services, we come to them," Pinske said. "We help them feel included in the community, and help them live independently within those communities."

Now, One Vision serves more than 400 people in North Iowa, ranging as far west as Garner and Ventura and as far east as Osage.

Mayall now lives in an assisted living duplex with other One Vision clients and gets assistance from One Vision staff. Olsen said that in the living situation, Mayall and other residents get to participate in activities like cooking, cleaning and other chores that help them feel more independent.

"John has always been accepted, loved and cared for in an extremely heartfelt way," Olsen said. "And I think that's true for all of their clients."

Looking to the future, Pinske isn't sure specifically how One Vision will expand, but she is sure they want to continue providing services to as many people in need as they can, not just in the next few years, but for the next 50 years as well.

"We just want to provide these services where people want them and need them," Pinske said. "If One Vision wasn't here, I'm not sure what that would look like."

The work One Vision does isn't just meaningful to those being helped, but also those who are able to impact the lives of those in need.

Pinkse said that perhaps the most rewarding aspect of her job is being able to help those with disabilities live independently.

"It's amazing to really help people live their best lives," Pinske said. "To help people find meaning in their lives, it's very meaningful."

The importance of being independent was also valued by Olsen, who said her brother being able to have some independence thanks to One Vision is something her family is blessed to have.

"They take these special needs people and help them to enjoy their life more, and give them options," Olsen said. "Whereas if John was living with our family he would have to do what we're doing. This way they get to do what they want to do."

Olsen points to her brother's garden that he works on as an example of just one independent project he's able to have thanks to One Vision.

"If he were at our house he would be working on our garden, it wouldn't just be his," Olsen explained. "He's really proud of his garden."

Reflecting on over 40 years of working with One Vision, Olsen is just grateful for everything they've done for her brother.

"We feel so blessed that One Vision is there," Olsen said. "I can't even imagine what it would be like without them."

At One Vision's annual meeting this month, on Oct. 19 (RSVPs were required by Oct. 10), the organization will be celebrating 50 years of service to the North Iowa community with food, trivia and live music.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

