One Vision's Children's Autism Center and J. Brooks of 98.7 KISS Country come together to celebrate autism awareness, advocacy, and acceptance at the 10th annual Walk-a-Block event from 1–3 p.m. Sunday at Southbridge Mall with free activities for all ages. You can register at www.jbrookswalkablock.org. All proceeds directly support the One Vision Children’s Autism Center.

Additionally, One Vision and MAC are partnering to bring a free autism screening day for families from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at One Vision’s Children’s Autism Center, 1020 Buddy Holly Place, Clear Lake.

A trained professional will observe your child for 20-30 minutes, answer questions, and help determine if a full diagnostic assessment is right for your child. For questions call Carrie Cikanek at (612) 916-8185.

Since 1970 when the first National Awareness Month was held by the Autism Society, individuals and organizations around the globe take part in community wide education and engagement opportunities throughout the month of April.