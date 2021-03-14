One-third of Tyson workers in Waterloo have received COVID-19 vaccine

The company said one-third of its Independence workers — who work at a pet product manufacturing plant — also have the COVID-19 vaccine. That plant employs 265 workers, according to Tyson. The company recently partnered with Hy-Vee to administer the shots to Independence employees.

Tyson is offering workers up to four hours of regular pay for getting vaccinated. Employees can either get the vaccine at Tyson's own clinics or from outside sources, like health care providers or pharmacies.

In a statement, a Tyson spokesperson said the company is "committed to a long-term strategy" to offer all of its workers vaccines. The company plans to "educate and strongly encourage" workers to get vaccinated, the spokesperson said.

"Our vaccination efforts are ongoing and our team members continue to express interest and are receiving the vaccine as more doses are made available in the state and through the local health department," the statement said.