One person dead after rollover accident
breaking

One person died in a single car rollover accident near Fertile on Saturday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol:

The individual, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was driving a 1980 Chevy Corvette north on Balsam Avenue south of B14 when they lost control of the car while passing other traffic and ended up rolling the car in the ditch on the west side of the road.

There were no other people in the car, according to the report.

Besides the state patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, the state Department of Natural Resources, and Mason City and Hanlontown fire departments also responded to the scene.

