A 16-year-old boy was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and County Road B-15, just north of Mason City. 

Iowa Department of Transportation says Kolton Young, who was the driver of a 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of a 2001 GMC Jimmy, George Baker, 56, and the driver of a 2016 Chevy Trax, Dan Waters, 43, along with Michelle Waters, 49, were all injured in the crash. Trenton Jensen, 15, was also reported injured at the scene.

Driver and make and model information about the fourth vehicle has not yet been disclosed.

The cause and circumstances of the accident have not been determined and are still under investigation.

Mason City Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Manly Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and MercyOne Air Med all responded to the scene.

Globe Gazette honors local first responders with reception, awards
Globe Gazette honors local first responders with reception, awards

We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty.

And that's the way first responders like it.

The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.

The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts. 

The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

