A 16-year-old boy was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and County Road B-15, just north of Mason City.
Iowa Department of Transportation says Kolton Young, who was the driver of a 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo, died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of a 2001 GMC Jimmy, George Baker, 56, and the driver of a 2016 Chevy Trax, Dan Waters, 43, along with Michelle Waters, 49, were all injured in the crash. Trenton Jensen, 15, was also reported injured at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Driver and make and model information about the fourth vehicle has not yet been disclosed.
The cause and circumstances of the accident have not been determined and are still under investigation.
Mason City Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Manly Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and MercyOne Air Med all responded to the scene.
Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders
We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.
The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty.
And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.
The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts.
The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
Jamie Stanbrough is always on call for her community.
Ken Rodemeyer is one of those old school public servants who doesn't know the real meaning of retirement.
Matthew Retz grew up watching his mother and father help people in their roles as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
Jim Reed is an emergency medical technician (EMT) because of his wife Darla.
Greg Nicholas Jr. lives by one simple credo in his role as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Clear Lake Fire Department.
Dan Nelson has worn many hats in a long and storied career in law enforcement and as a first responder.
Brian Koob met Julie Fritz on one of the worst days of her life.
Dave Luett stands out in a crowd when he is in Nora Springs.
Forty years.
Being a firefighter is in Scott Hagenson's blood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.