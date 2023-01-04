 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in single vehicle collision

An Osage man was injured Tuesday, Jan. 3, after sliding through an intersection in his SUV and striking a tree.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Eric Ashton Moreno was transported to MercyOne North Iowa with minor injuries by the Mason City Fire Department after his vehicle slid through the intersection of Mallard Avenue and 300th Street when he was unable to stop at the stop sign.

The 2008 Ford Edge came to a rest on the north side of 300 Street after hitting the tree around 5:26 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.

