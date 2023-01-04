One injured in single vehicle collision

An Osage man was injured Tuesday, Jan. 3, after sliding through an intersection in his SUV and striking a tree.
According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Eric Ashton Moreno was transported to MercyOne North Iowa with minor injuries by the Mason City Fire Department after his vehicle slid through the intersection of Mallard Avenue and 300th Street when he was unable to stop at the stop sign.
The 2008 Ford Edge came to a rest on the north side of 300 Street after hitting the tree around 5:26 a.m.
The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.
Photos: East Park Gardens in Mason City
East Park Gardens (3).jpg
East Park Gardens (4).jpg
East Park Gardens (5).jpg
East Park Gardens (6).jpg
East Park Gardens (7).jpg
East Park Gardens (8).jpg
East Park Gardens (9).jpg
East Park Gardens (10).jpg
East Park Gardens (11).jpg
East Park Gardens (12).jpg
East Park Gardens (13).jpg
East Park Gardens (14).jpg
East Park Gardens (15).jpg
East Park Gardens (16).jpg
East Park Gardens (17).jpg
East Park Gardens (18).jpg
East Park Gardens (19).jpg
East Park Gardens (20).jpg
East Park Gardens (21).jpg
East Park Gardens (22).jpg
East Park Gardens (23).jpg
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.