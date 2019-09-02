A Mason City man was treated at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center early Sunday morning after police say his vehicle struck a train.
Matt Bernhardt, 41, was driving east at the 500 block Sixth Street Southwest around 1:48 a.m. when his 1999 Dodge Dakota struck a northbound Union Pacific train.
You have free articles remaining.
The train crossing, which was updated in 2018 as part of Mason City's quiet-zone project, is equipped with lights, safety arms, and reflective posts.
An officer confirmed the safety arms were working properly at the time of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mason City Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.