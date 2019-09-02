{{featured_button_text}}
A Mason City man was treated at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center early Sunday morning after police say his vehicle struck a train.

Matt Bernhardt, 41, was driving east at the 500 block Sixth Street Southwest around 1:48 a.m. when his 1999 Dodge Dakota struck a northbound Union Pacific train.

The train crossing, which was updated in 2018 as part of Mason City's quiet-zone project, is equipped with lights, safety arms, and reflective posts.

An officer confirmed the safety arms were working properly at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mason City Police Department.

Lisa Grouette is a Breaking News Reporter and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Contact her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

