One person is dead and three others were hospitalized after a single vehicle crash east of Mason City on California Avenue near Highway 122 on Friday evening.
Mason City Police and Fire Departments responded to an emergency call at approximately 10:44 p.m. to find two persons had been ejected from a rolled over vehicle while two more were found still inside.
All four occupants were transported to MercyOne North Iowa for their injuries. One occupant died at the hospital and the condition of the other three are unknown at this time.
Names have not yet been released pending notification of relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
California Avenue had been closed while an investigation continued Saturday morning but is now open to traffic.
Assisting departments at the scene of the crash included Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Mason City Police Department 641-421-3636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.