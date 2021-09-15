One dead after Wednesday morning accident near NIACC in Mason City

Editor's note: This story has been updated following the release of more information from the Mason City Police Department.

A Waterloo man has died following a crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck near NIACC on Highway 122 Wednesday morning.

MCPD asked motorists Wednesday morning to take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.

According to Lt. Brett Hollander of the MCPD, a call for the collision came in at approximately 5:39 a.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matt Hoveland, 57, of Osage, was heading westbound on Highway 122 into Mason City as a southbound Freightliner driven by Amar Pinjo, 52, of Waterloo, crossed the highway at California Avenue without stopping.

A fog comparable to "pea soup" was present at the time, which may have been a contributing factor of the accident, although that hasn't been determined, according to Hollander.

