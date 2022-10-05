One dead after fire at The Manor in Mason City

An unidentified individual died during the evening of Oct. 1 after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of The Manor apartment complex in Mason City.

Mason City Fire Marshal Jaymey Medlin said the individual's name and nature of death is being withheld for reasons related to HIPPA regulations and notifying the family. It is also unclear if the individual was deceased when responders arrived or was declared dead after being transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Medlin added that the department expects to release another statement with that information included "within the next few days."

According to a press release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters and other emergency responders responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. coming from 4 Third St. N.W. Light smoke was observed coming from a fifth-floor window when emergency personnel arrived on the scene and the fire alarm was sounding.

The fire took place in apartment 549, but the sprinkler system had put it out before firefighters arrived. The fire is being considered accidental and was caused by "smoking materials." A search and rescue operation was performed and the sprinkler system was shut down to prevent additional water damage.

No damage can be observed on the building's exterior due to the fire.

Five residents were displaced for the night. Residents at the Manor, which is owned by Good Shepard, are all 55 years old or older

MCFD was assisted by the Mason City Fire Department, Franklin County Ambulance Service and building maintenance staff.