On the market: Three longtime Clear Lake businesses for sale, lease
Lake Coffee and Ice Cream

Lake Coffee and Ice Cream, 210 U.S. Highway 18 Suite B, will close on Dec. 31 and is listed for sale in Clear Lake.

The futures of three Clear Lake businesses will depend on new owners.

Within the past six months, the longtime owners of The Ladybug Cafe, Backyard Deli & Catering and Lake Coffee and Ice Cream announced the closure of their businesses on social media.

Lake Coffee and Ice Cream is the most recent.

The coffee, wine and ice cream shop, owned by Joyce and Bob Wagner, will close its doors at 210 U.S. Highway 18 Suite B on Dec. 31 after more than a decade.

“The last 12 years have been a blast ... The coffee shop/ice cream shop has been a great place to work. Thank you for your patronage for the last 12+years,” Lake Coffee and Ice Cream posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 11.

The announcement came weeks after a Schoneman Realtors yard sign appeared in front of the business along Highway 18.

The business is listed for $59,000.

Lake Coffee and Ice Cream will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, which will be its Customer Appreciation Day.

Backyard Deli

Backyard Deli, 300 Main Ave., is listed for sale in Clear Lake.

Backyard Deli & Catering, 300 Main Ave., closed in mid-September to have its kitchen floor resurfaced but didn’t reopen when the owner’s “right-hand man” accepted a new job.

“He was basically running the deli for me these last couple years after my heart attack,” Scott McCormick, Backyard Deli & Catering owner, posted on the deli’s Facebook page Oct. 1. “I am taking the time to make the right decision for me, my family & the business.”

On Nov. 19, McCormick posted that the location of the decades-old family business in downtown Clear Lake is for lease for $2,500 a month.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said. “All the annual events hosted by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce happen just FIVE FEET outside the front door! All you have to do is turn the key & start doing business!”

As of Dec. 27, the deli remains closed.

The Ladybug Café, 1714 Seventh Ave. N., remains on the market after a sale this summer fell through.

Amanda Eden, her mother Beth Zadow and her aunt Karla Gardner, planned to turn the restaurant, greenhouse and spa into a wedding venue, an Airbnb and farm-to-table restaurant with more offerings in food, drinks and entertainment after they took over in mid-June.

Ladybug Café

The Ladybug Café, briefly known as The Courtyard this summer, is listed for sale in Clear Lake.

The women and Zadow’s husband, Mitch, took over the business nearly a month after they learned owners Wendy and Scott Ruby had listed it for sale.

The Rubys purchased the one-acre property in 2012, according to county property records, and housed an assortment of businesses focused on creating a holistic experience to empower people to live healthier, longer and more joyful lives.

Eden, Zadow and Gardner managed the business they renamed The Courtyard until July 31, which is when they posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice on Aug. 1 due to updates and repairs. The Courtyard is now listed as permanently closed.

On an Aug. 21 post on The Ladybug Café’s Facebook page, the owner stated, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with previous buyers.”

“I’ll train anyone that wants to learn the business,” The Ladybug Café posted on Oct. 1 on Facebook.

The property, including restaurant, greenhouse and upstairs living quarters, was initially listed for sale as is for $225,000 through Holtz Realty of Mason City. It’s now been reduced to $129,900.

