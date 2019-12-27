On the market: Three longtime Clear Lake businesses for sale, lease

On Nov. 19, McCormick posted that the location of the decades-old family business in downtown Clear Lake is for lease for $2,500 a month.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said. “All the annual events hosted by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce happen just FIVE FEET outside the front door! All you have to do is turn the key & start doing business!”

As of Dec. 27, the deli remains closed.

The Ladybug Café, 1714 Seventh Ave. N., remains on the market after a sale this summer fell through.

Amanda Eden, her mother Beth Zadow and her aunt Karla Gardner, planned to turn the restaurant, greenhouse and spa into a wedding venue, an Airbnb and farm-to-table restaurant with more offerings in food, drinks and entertainment after they took over in mid-June.

The women and Zadow’s husband, Mitch, took over the business nearly a month after they learned owners Wendy and Scott Ruby had listed it for sale.

The Rubys purchased the one-acre property in 2012, according to county property records, and housed an assortment of businesses focused on creating a holistic experience to empower people to live healthier, longer and more joyful lives.