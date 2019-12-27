On the market: Three longtime Clear Lake businesses for sale, lease

The futures of three Clear Lake businesses will depend on new owners.
Within the past six months, the longtime owners of The Ladybug Cafe, Backyard Deli & Catering and Lake Coffee and Ice Cream announced the closure of their businesses on social media.
Lake Coffee and Ice Cream is the most recent.
The coffee, wine and ice cream shop, owned by Joyce and Bob Wagner, will close its doors at 210 U.S. Highway 18 Suite B on Dec. 31 after more than a decade.
“The last 12 years have been a blast ... The coffee shop/ice cream shop has been a great place to work. Thank you for your patronage for the last 12+years,” Lake Coffee and Ice Cream posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 11.
The announcement came weeks after a Schoneman Realtors yard sign appeared in front of the business along Highway 18.
The business is listed for $59,000.
Lake Coffee and Ice Cream will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, which will be its Customer Appreciation Day.
Backyard Deli & Catering, 300 Main Ave., closed in mid-September to have its kitchen floor resurfaced but didn’t reopen when the owner’s “right-hand man” accepted a new job.
“He was basically running the deli for me these last couple years after my heart attack,” Scott McCormick, Backyard Deli & Catering owner, posted on the deli’s Facebook page Oct. 1. “I am taking the time to make the right decision for me, my family & the business.”
On Nov. 19, McCormick posted that the location of the decades-old family business in downtown Clear Lake is for lease for $2,500 a month.
You have free articles remaining.
“The opportunities are endless,” he said. “All the annual events hosted by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce happen just FIVE FEET outside the front door! All you have to do is turn the key & start doing business!”
As of Dec. 27, the deli remains closed.
The Ladybug Café, 1714 Seventh Ave. N., remains on the market after a sale this summer fell through.
Amanda Eden, her mother Beth Zadow and her aunt Karla Gardner, planned to turn the restaurant, greenhouse and spa into a wedding venue, an Airbnb and farm-to-table restaurant with more offerings in food, drinks and entertainment after they took over in mid-June.
The women and Zadow’s husband, Mitch, took over the business nearly a month after they learned owners Wendy and Scott Ruby had listed it for sale.
The Rubys purchased the one-acre property in 2012, according to county property records, and housed an assortment of businesses focused on creating a holistic experience to empower people to live healthier, longer and more joyful lives.
Eden, Zadow and Gardner managed the business they renamed The Courtyard until July 31, which is when they posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice on Aug. 1 due to updates and repairs. The Courtyard is now listed as permanently closed.
On an Aug. 21 post on The Ladybug Café’s Facebook page, the owner stated, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with previous buyers.”
“I’ll train anyone that wants to learn the business,” The Ladybug Café posted on Oct. 1 on Facebook.
The property, including restaurant, greenhouse and upstairs living quarters, was initially listed for sale as is for $225,000 through Holtz Realty of Mason City. It’s now been reduced to $129,900.
Year in Review: Reporter Ashley Stewart's favorite stories of 2019
Year in Review: Reporter Ashley Stewart's favorite stories of 2019
North Iowa is filled with some wonderful people.
And that’s what has made choosing my favorite stories from the past year so difficult.
In 2019, I celebrated my second anniversary at the Globe Gazette and my seventh as a reporter. I also transitioned from covering Hancock County and the city of Britt to Clear Lake — a transition that has connected me with more people.
People whose stories have inspired me, humbled me and challenged me.
These people, and their stories, are ones I won’t soon forget, and I hope you don’t either.
CLEAR LAKE | It’s been 60 years since rock 'n' roll’s brightest lights were extinguished.
BRITT – For decades, Duncan Community Hall — and dancing — have brought Allan and Frances Doughan together.
A group of North Iowans is fighting back against Parkinson’s disease.
KENSETT — It was hard for Scott Walling to slow down.
Five years.
A group of students has been brightening the days of substitute teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mason City for the past three months.
Laurie Eden has often said there’s an invisible neon sign above her house only cats can see.
Charlie Dickman and his family have vacationed in Puerto Rico several times within the past decade, but none may have been as memorable as the…
Forest City native works behind the scenes on box-office hits, like 'Black Panther,' 'Avengers: Endgame'
Jason Wolf remembers the days he delivered newspapers in Forest City for comic book money.
KJ Barkema wants to bring people together in North Iowa.
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes never imagined their lives the way they are now.
If you were to ask Dan Lauters what he planned to do when he retired after teaching nearly 40 years, he likely would’ve said fish and golf.
It’s been nearly two weeks since Sarah Callow and Willy Schrandt brought their 8-month-old daughter home after months in the hospital.
For much of Cindy Mostrom’s life she has been searching for answers about her mother.
A garden harvest boasting tomatoes of different shapes, sizes and colors filled a table at Duane O’Banion’s home in Nora Springs Tuesday.
A North Iowa musician who’s spent nearly 30 years on the road performing with some of country music’s biggest stars has returned to his roots.
Everything is different now for Chuck Myers.
For a group of North Iowa women, a collective bucket list has been a gift that’s given them cherished memories.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.