Oklahoma National Guard soldiers train in Iowa

CAMP DODGE JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER – More than 200 soldiers with the 700th Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma National Guard, trained at the Sustainment Training Center in Iowa in July.

The center at Camp Dodge provides realistic, technical and tactical training for sustainment units that support unified land operations.

Specialized training focused on medical support personnel, cooks, wheeled vehicle mechanics, logistic specialists, and other equipment maintainers to enhance their knowledge and skills in their respective fields.

Soldiers cultivated these skills in field feeding, transporting supplies, vehicle maintenance and medical treatment operations.

“This is an opportunity for the sustainers in the brigade to come and focus on company, platoon and individual MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) training that they don’t often get to concentrate on,” said Maj. Michael Spasic, executive officer with the 700th BSB.

The medics with 700 BSB tested their skills at the Medical Simulation Training Center.

“While at the STC, the medics are placed in an environment much like a combat situation,” said Spasic. “They have very lifelike training aids that bleed and are anatomically correct. After receiving extensive classroom training, they are given the opportunity to exhibit their proficiency in the medical tasks they have trained on for months to years.”

“The great thing about training here is we have the chance to ask questions,” said Spc. Wyatt Berry, a combat medic specialist with Company C. “It’s definitely more educational-based.”

Spasic said the training increased the company’s sustainment proficiency.

“It allows our soldiers to focus on their training and walk away having benefited from the subject matter expertise of the staff here,” he said.