Officials explain crime drop in Mason City

Overall crime rates dropped by 9% in Mason City in 2022, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The number of arrests increased by 8%, according to a release from the city of Mason City, but the report shows a slight downtrend in crime each of the last four years.

A total of 1,676 offenses were reported to police last year compared with 1,844 in 2021. Crimes against a person decreased by 3%, while crime against property was down 12%. Offenses categorized as crime against society, including gambling, prostitution and drug violations, increased by 9%.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the overall 9% drop is based on the number of offenses reported, which is calculated by the National Incident Based Reporting System.

He said the number of actual arrests can vary based on a number of factors.

"We arrest a lot of people on (out of town) arrest warrants all the time," Brinkley said. "Let's say you call tonight because of a car accident and we run your name and see you have an arrest warrant from Wapello County. We may arrest you on that warrant, but it's not our case."

Brinkley added that the department serves warrants for everything from an escape from custody at Beje Clark, a violation of work conditions or someone not showing up for court. Those offenses are generally not considered a reported offense.

"Those numbers (are difficult to determine) without some fine-tooth combing through them to tell you what is a new charge and what is something else," Brinkley said. "Sometimes it's a contempt warrant for not showing up for court or not showing up to a probation appointment. There's just a million different reasons you could be arrested on a warrant that have nothing to do with Mason City PD."

Brinkley said on average the MCPD had two more officers in 2022 than it did in 2021.

"The perception can be otherwise, but the data shows the good work of our law enforcement officers, public safety officials and the community at large," said Mayor Bill Schickel in the press release. "The data tells the story of a city that is getting safer."

The release touts recent crime-fighting initiatives by the MCPD including a Community Camera Program, Porch Pirate prevention and Safe City Solutions, which uses technology for things such as gunshot detection.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said the ability of county agencies to cooperate is a factor in keeping crime rates down.

"I think it makes a big difference. The good thing is in North Iowa we have the three largest (departments) all working really well together," Pals said. "To not only work together to solve crime, but also help each other in emergencies."

Pals added that public trust in local law enforcement allows departments to gather information from residents to help solve crimes.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley agreed, stating in the press release the community is where public safety starts and he is looking forward to new initiatives that that will help continue to decrease crime rates.