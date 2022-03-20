Odd jobs: Mason City schools facilities chief shares tales of weird repairs

Todd Huff has seen it all when it comes to repairing things.

As the facilities supervisor for Mason City Community School District and previously at Marshalltown, Huff has had to fix the unexpected in order to keep schools functioning. Huff has not had a typical schedule for 22 years.

The crux of Huff’s position is making sure functions of the school buildings are working smoothly. Huff and the custodial supervisor also do the upkeep on the Mason City Administration Building and maintain Lincoln Intermediate. On days with heavy snowfall, he and his staff work to make sure that kids walk through the doors safely.

“At the beginning in the morning, we make sure the lights are on, the heat is on, and the sidewalks are shoveled,” Huff said. “I have a building automation system that I can log in, and it’s an extended architecture where I can look at my screen and I can see what each building is doing now.”

That system can tell Huff about issues like a dirty air filter or a burned-up fan motor. Phones and email are the facilities team's quickest way to relay a message about building issues.

“What I do have a lot of time to do is making sure our guys are doing their thing and I can assist them and train them,” Huff said. “I’m still kind of old school with the paperwork thing for (work orders). But if there was water coming down a stairway somewhere, I’m on the phone. This is my work order -- get over there quick, to our plumber -- type of thing.”

Some of the urgent fixes Huff has faced have been from simple mistakes or a buildup on an issue. Other repairs have been the result of kids being kids.

“Elementary kids and high school kids seem to like to see how bad they can plug a toilet. That’s a biggie right there,” said Huff with a grin.

Over the years, Huff has collected a wide array of trophies from the odd repairs. Most of these items can be seen on the bookcase behind his desk at the Mason City Administration Building. The bigger items are tucked away in cabinets.

With each item, Huff can tell people about why it was an odd job for him. One particular prize is a section of pipe filled with concrete, a green hair tie sticking out of the rock.

He acquired the oddity after the facilities crew found water coming up into Lincoln Intermediate. They came to figure out that poured concrete had found its way into a pipe, causing water to go through a small crack between the pipe and the concrete. Huff and the facilities crew had to take a camera into the pipes to figure out the issue.

“When you’re looking at the screen you’re like, ‘that looks like rock.’ Well it was concrete, and then here’s this little green thing doing this in the water because the water was very clear. Anyway the unfortunate part of that was it was in the hallway where we have ceramic,” Huff explained.

Huff’s collection also includes a baseball, which he received when someone parked to close to the fields. “That’s a 2006 BMW windshield right there,” Huff said, holding up the ball.

Huff picked up a piece of chord, a large section of it worn down to exposed copper. The chord came from an old refrigerator that was in Madison Elementary.

“We pulled it out and there was a little spark. ‘What was that?’ and then the breaker tripped,” said Huff. “We did some investigating and there it was. Underneath the refrigerator, the mice just really (ate through the wire).”

Lincoln Intermediate once experienced a leak coming into the main lounge area. Thinking it was related to the drains, Huff opened up the ceiling and found the roof drain dry. Puzzled about where the water was coming from, Huff went up to the roof, where he found the answer to what caused the issue.

Arrows shot into the roof.

“There were holes this big around. You know when you turn a faucet on? That was about what it was like coming through the ceiling tile,” said Huff.

Huff said those who work outside of the facilities staff want to hear about the weird items he has had to repair. Whenever coworkers look at him with disbelief, he insists it’s a true story.

People have told him he should display the more than 100 items he has collected from repairs over the years after he retires. Huff isn't sure yet if he will.

“The key to this job, I feel, is that you’ve got to think like a kid a lot of times,” Huff said. “When you’re building something, working on something, fixing something or whatever, you got to think about that.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

