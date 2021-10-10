Ziedonis “Zeke” Plorins

September 30, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Ziedonis “Zeke” Plorins, 81 of Clear Lake, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US 18, Clear Lake, with Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ziedonis (Zeke) Plorins was born in 1940 in Latvia, the younger son of Eduard and Zelma Plorins. When Zeke was 4 years old, his family fled Latvia and lived in a Displaced Person's Camp in Germany for 5 years. They were able to emigrate to the U.S. in 1949, thanks to a rancher in Missouri who sponsored them.

Zeke grew up in Cedar Falls and attended UNI where he met his future wife, Nancy. The couple were married in 1965. Of this union, two sons were born: James (Diana) and David (Tracey). They were later blessed with five grandchildren: Matt (Frankie), Nick (Shauna), Anna, Emily and Isaac.

Zeke and Nancy moved to Clear Lake in 1968. Zeke was a high school shop teacher and wrestling coach for several years. He later worked various jobs in industry, using his mechanical/engineering skills to solve problems, make tools and build machines. Zeke could fix anything!

Zeke was a member of Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church where he served as head usher for several years. He loved to play golf and was a member at Veteran's Golf Club in Clear Lake.

Zeke and Nancy were devoted to each other and said “I love you” every day. Zeke was a wonderful husband, and father, much beloved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.