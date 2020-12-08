 Skip to main content
September 4, 1928-November 26, 2020

Osage-Zella Francis, 92, of Osage died November 26, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home. Private graveside services will be held Monday, November 30 at the Osage cemetery with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating.

Zella Mary (Fritcher) Francis was born September 4, 1928. She was the daughter of Lee and Mamie Fritcher. She attended Otranto school and graduated from Osage High School.

Zella was united in marriage to Gerald Francis in December 1948. They farmed west of New Haven for forty-two years before retiring and moving to Osage. She was a helping hand on the farm and helped wherever needed. She enjoyed playing 500 at the Osage Senior Citizens Center and with the card club. She loved her flower beds, especially the roses

Zella was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sons - Gary, James, and David, brothers Roy and Earl Fritcher, and a sister Pearl Rawn

Her survivors include a daughter Colleen (Mike) Counsell of Gainesville Florida, three sons - Herb of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Ken (Shea) of Cedar Rapids, and Robert of Manly. She also had eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She would like everyone to know she appreciated all who helped her and would like to say thank you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Senior Center or Osage United Methodist Church.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

