Zavien Paul Kinyon
September 21, 2018-June 21, 2021
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Peanut. Zavien Paul Kinyon passed away on June 21, 2021, at Oklahoma University Children's ICU. Zavien was born on September 21, 2018, to Mikenzie Kinyon, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, IA.
Services celebrating Zavien's life will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial to follow at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Zavien's family asks that guests donate to Zavien's GoFundMe fundraiser (https://gofund.me/14b3e417). The family invites guests to join in wearing bright colorful clothing in his honor. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Zavien's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
