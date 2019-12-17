Winona ‘Winnie' Hennigar
March 16, 1927-December 13, 2019
NORTHWOOD - Winona “Winnie” C. Hennigar, 92, of Northwood, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave. North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Rob Lanphere officiating. Military honors will be conducted by members of Our Buddies VFW Memorial Post #6779 of Northwood at the church. Following the service, cremation will be accorded with graveside inurnment service to be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be donated in Winnie's honor.
Winona Cecelia Skenandore was born March 16, 1927 in Oneida, WI, the daughter of James “Jesse” and Meriam (Hill) Skenandore. As a member of the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin, she was the granddaughter of Cornelius Hill, the last tribal Chief and Priest of the Oneida Tribe. Winnie grew up in Oneida, WI for a number of her younger years until the family moved to Milwaukee, WI in her early teens. Following her high school graduation, she went into nursing training in New Jersey. After completing her training, Winnie enlisted into the United States Army as a nurse, completing her basic training in Texas. After basic training she worked on a base near Osaka, Japan during part of the Korean War. During her second tour of duty, Winnie was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. It was during this tour, around 1955, she met her future husband, Loren Hennigar. The couple was married on April 28, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI and were blessed with two children, Daryl and Lorna. For the next 50 years Winnie worked in numerous hospitals, nursing homes, and care centers in various states. In April of 2015, Loren passed away, sharing 59 years of marriage with Winnie.
Winnie was dedicated Packer fan. She enjoyed trips to the casino and playing all types of card games. Years ago she could be found cruising around town on her pink beach cruiser bicycle. Winnie found happiness in traveling, collecting spoons and photos from everywhere she went. Most of all, Winnie loved her family and time spent with them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Daryl (Amy) Hennigar of Northwood, and Lorna (Kenny) Skenandore of Oneida, WI; her grandchildren, Keith (Jessica) Hennigar, Jesse (Araylla) Hennigar, Joshua (Jolene) Hennigar, Jaime (Dustin) Fricke, Jayne (Kris) Wheeler, Paul (Heather) Ubben, Diane (Jessica) Hildman-Ubben, Jennifer Skenandore, Jessica Skenandore, and Nevada Skenandore; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Emroy (Alice) Skenandore of Green Bay, WI as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those preceding her in death are her husband, Loren; her parents, James “Jesse” and Meriam; and her brothers, Jim and Curt Skenandore.
