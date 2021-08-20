Wilmer E. Gabrielson
September 5, 1931-August 16, 2021
BELMOND-Wilmer E. Gabrielson, 89, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Wilmer Gabrielson will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation-II, c/o Dale Arends 3081 190 St, Belmond, IA, 50421 or to the Belmond Community Hospital Foundation, 403 1st St SE, Belmond IA, 50421
Wilmer Elroy, the son of Tolford and Agnes (Dettman) Gabrielson, was born on September 5, 1931 in Belmond. Wilmer grew up in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School. While in high school, Wilmer was active in all sports.
After high school, Wilmer started working at the Tip Top Super Valu a local grocery store. Wilmer and his uncle Wes Boller started the Goodell Grocery and Meat Locker. They later formed a partnership with his brother, Ed Gabrielson and started We-3 Markets in the early 1960's in Belmond. Eventually We-3 Markets expanded to include the cities of Belmond, Goodell, Britt, Kanawha, North Wood, Hampton, and Dows, and also included We 3 Inn & catering, Hallmark stores, and Family Center general store.
On June 26, 1949, Wilmer was united in marriage to Dorothy Halfpap at the Immanuel Reformed Church. The couple made their first home in Belmond; then moving to Goodell with the new business, later moving to the farm near Belmond in 1970. The couple was blessed with two sons, Joel and Mick.
On September 15, 2007, Wilmer was united in marriage to Joye (Vestweber) Ostendorf at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Wilmer loved gaining a bigger family.
Wilmer was an avid fisherman and loved to fish in northern Minnesota and while wintering in Florida. Wilmer and Joye spent many winters at their home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Wilmer enjoyed antiquing and garage sales. He had an eye for quality and found a treasure in anything. Wilmer and Joye spent many hours together building their personal retreat at the farm. They call it 'the Shanty".
Wilmer is survived by his wife, Joye Gabrielson; sister Helen Kew; sister-in-law Gretta McGee; two sons, Joel (Kathy) Gabrielson and Mick (Nancy) Gabrielson; Joye's three children, Robert (Diane) Ostendorf, Jerry (Ragina) Ostendorf, and Deb (Al) Brown; 15 grandchildren Jeff (Emilee), Stephanie (Brad), Sara, Chris (Jessica), Holly (Tony), Robyn, Abby (Andy), Ross (Jessica), Cody (Suni), Julie (Josh), Morgan (Brandon), Matt (Stephanie), Chelsey (Tanner), Jason (Stacey), and Bruce; 30 great-grandchildren Zachary, Kaylee, Caroline, Vivian, Emily, Stuart, Eloise, Brody, Griffin, Blaze, London, Cash, Ethan, Liam, India, Anson, Jett, Keegan, Kameron, Trinity, Tristen, Justin, Hunter, Paityn, Tegan, Lexus, Titus, Trace, Brynlee, and Lucas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy in 2002; brothers Ed and Kent; and daughter-in-law Katherine J. Gabrielson.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
