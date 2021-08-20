Wilmer E. Gabrielson

On June 26, 1949, Wilmer was united in marriage to Dorothy Halfpap at the Immanuel Reformed Church. The couple made their first home in Belmond; then moving to Goodell with the new business, later moving to the farm near Belmond in 1970. The couple was blessed with two sons, Joel and Mick.

On September 15, 2007, Wilmer was united in marriage to Joye (Vestweber) Ostendorf at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Wilmer loved gaining a bigger family.

Wilmer was an avid fisherman and loved to fish in northern Minnesota and while wintering in Florida. Wilmer and Joye spent many winters at their home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Wilmer enjoyed antiquing and garage sales. He had an eye for quality and found a treasure in anything. Wilmer and Joye spent many hours together building their personal retreat at the farm. They call it 'the Shanty".